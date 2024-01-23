Congressman Cory Mills Endorses Elizabeth Helgelien for U.S. Congress
Elizabeth is the strong, conservative leader Southern Nevada deserves. Her commitment to secure borders, economic prosperity, & constitutional rights resonates with me as a combat veteran & a patriot”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Elizabeth Helgelien, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, has announced her endorsement from Congressman Cory Mills.
— Congressman Cory Mills
Congressman Mills is a decorated U.S. Army combat Veteran and recipient of the Bronze Star. Congressman Mills is a true statesman and America First patriot who fought bravely for his country and was appointed by President Trump to serve our nation in the Pentagon.
In a statement of support, Congressman Mills wrote that “Elizabeth Helgelien is the strong, conservative leader Southern Nevada deserves. Her commitment to secure borders, economic prosperity, and constitutional rights resonates with me as a combat veteran and a patriot. Elizabeth Helgelien is the fighter we need to bring back 'America First.' I proudly endorse her for Congress, and I'm confident she will stand up for the American people, making us stronger and more secure."
This endorsement comes after other America First legislators like Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, Senator Tommy Tuberville, Congressman Paul Gosar, and many others endorsed Elizabeth Helgelien.
