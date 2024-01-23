Paylogix® Welcomes Kashable as the Newest Member of their Co-Op Funding Program
WESTBURY, NEW YORK, USA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paylogix®, the premium technology solutions provider in the administration of voluntary benefits, welcomes Kashable to their Co-Op Funding Program. Kashable provides financial wellness solutions for employees offered as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit.
Through the Paylogix platform, brokers can merge multiple products from multiple providers into one online Consolidated Billing® statement. Brokers who offer Kashable benefits will have access to the full suite of Paylogix® enrollment and billing solutions including employer level billing and payment, client portal, and alternative funding. Through partnerships with over 40 benefit providers nationwide, Paylogix® can provide this service at no additional cost to brokers or their clients.
Kashable is a financial technology company that provides Socially Responsible Credit™ and financial wellness solutions for employees offered as an employer-sponsored voluntary benefit. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in New York City, Kashable deploys innovative technology to help improve the financial well-being of working Americans with a commitment to both reliability and affordability. Offering a fast and responsible alternative for employees who may otherwise be driven to take loans against retirement plans or rely on predatory lenders or high-rate credit cards, Kashable focuses on helping to provide a path to financial security. For more information, visit kashable.com.
Paylogix®, a third-party administrator, creates premium technology solutions that make voluntary benefits administration simpler and more secure, while delivering a better user experience. Paylogix serves as a trusted partner to benefit providers, brokers, and employers. Our thoughtfully designed tools to facilitate enrollment through billing and payment are automated, innovative, and secure to provide users with the data they need, when they need it. For more information, visit paylogix.com,
