22 January 2024

The Swiss Ambassador presented copies of his credentials

On January 22, 2024, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova accepted copies of the credentials of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to Turkmenistan (with residence in Baku) Thomas Stähli.

The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador on his appointment and wished him success in his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, the interest of parties was outlined in expanding the interstate dialogue.

The diplomats spoke in favor of intensifying political and diplomatic contacts through political consultations between Foreign ministries and updating the legal framework.

The Turkmen side proposed using the potential of trade and economic cooperation through close contacts between business circles, holding business forums and organizing cross trade and economic missions.

The topics of the humanitarian dimension and gender equality, as well as prospects for interaction on water resources management were also touched upon at the meeting.