Gastronomic Series Season 2 Episode 1 : The Culinary Extravaganza is back at Explorar Koh Samui
Explorar Hotels & Resorts in Koh Samui, Thailand launches Season 2, Episode 1 of its Gastronomic Series on Feb 23, 2024, featuring Chef Frédéric JaunaultKOH SAMUI, THAILAND, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Explorar Hotels & Resorts in Koh Samui, Thailand, is enhancing its reputation in the fine-dining scene with the exciting launch of Season 2, Episode 1 of its Gastronomic Series. This highly anticipated event, set for February 23, 2024, will feature Chef Frédéric Jaunault, a celebrated culinary expert known as the "MOF Primeur" or Best Craftsman of France in the Fruits and Vegetables category since 2011.
Chef Jaunault, the founder of the Academy of Fruits and Vegetables in France, will demonstrate his extraordinary culinary skills at Explorar Koh Samui. He will be joined by Chef Raphael Kinimo, Culinary Director of Explorar and a Master of France, who will add his expertise to create a unique dining experience.
Explorar Hotels & Resorts, known for its dedication to culinary excellence, hosted a series of successful gastronomic events in 2023 with Michelin-starred chefs.
The first episode of the Gastronomic series of 2024 extends beyond gastronomy to a whole commitment to sustainability, with an emphasis on local products. Guests will enjoy an 8-course meal that delights the senses while supporting local communities and sustainable practices.
In addition to his culinary talents, Chef Frédéric Jaunault is passionate about education. Making his first trip to Thailand, he will conduct a carving workshop in local schools in Samui, aiming to inspire future culinary talents.
"Explorar Hotels & Resorts is thrilled to unveil Season 2, Episode 1 of our Gastronomic Series, featuring the culinary prowess of Chef Frédéric Jaunault. As we continue our commitment to culinary excellence, sustainability, and community engagement, this event promises to be an unforgettable experience. Chef Jaunault's dedication to both his craft and education aligns perfectly with our values, making this collaboration truly special." - Tim Sargeant, CMO Explorar Hotels & Resorts.
The gastronomic event will take place on the magical beach deck area of Explorar Koh Samui on the 23rd of February at 7 pm, the 8-Course Dinner is priced at THB 5,500 ++, and the Wine Pairing at THB 2,200 ++.
For reservations please contact odyssey.kohsamui@explorarhotels.com or call +66 81 556 6978.
Please visit https://www.explorarhotels.com/koh-samui/gastronomic-series-chef-frederic-jaunault/ for more information.
