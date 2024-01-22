NEBRASKA, January 22 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Gov. Pillen Leads Letter to Biden Calling Out Federal EV Mandate

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen has taken the lead on a letter to President Joe Biden requesting reconsideration of an “unrealistic, costly and expensive” mandate requiring that two-thirds of all new vehicles be battery electric by 2032. Gov. Pillen was joined by 15 other Republican governors in urging the President to allow consumers and the marketplace to guide growth for electric vehicles.

The letter reads in part:

“There are a number of reasons why consumers are leaving these cars on dealership lots – the cost, the infrastructure required, and the battery content requirements are untenable for today’s car buyers. Even if consumers determine over time that battery electric vehicles are appealing, the reality is that the lack of a strong, domestic marketplace makes electric vehicles prohibitively expensive for the American consumer. While battery electric vehicles are a promising technology, we believe it will take time to develop the marketplace, to address consumer access and concerns, and to build out the necessary infrastructure.”

Governors who signed onto the letter include: Sarah Sanders (Arkansas), Brad Little (Idaho), Kim Reynolds (Iowa), Jeff Landry (Louisiana), Mike Parson (Missouri), Greg Gianforte (Montana), Joe Lombardo (Nevada), Chris Sununu (New Hampshire), Doug Burgum (North Dakota), Kevin Stitt (Oklahoma), Kristi Noem (South Dakota), Greg Abbott (Texas), Spencer Cox (Utah), Glenn Youngkin (Virginia), and Mark Gordon (Wyoming).

A full copy of the letter is attached.

Joint Governors Letter on Biden EV Mandates