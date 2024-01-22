YUJ Granola, a Minority and Woman Owned Business, Expands into Several Retail Stores Across Orlando
Our community needs unity, acceptance and a healthy lifestyle in a family. We are what we eat. We are what we consume mentally and spiritually. Our brand represents the best humanity has to offer,”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a quest to transform the way we approach nutrition and wellness, Massiel Villanueva, the visionary founder of Yuj Granola & expert Yoga Instructor, is at the forefront of a health-conscious movement. Yuj Granola, based in Orlando, Florida, offers a delectable product line of healthy snacks in the form of granola bars, bites, and cereal, all handcrafted with a blend of seven seeds and nuts - consciously excluding any processed sugars.
— Massiel Villanueva, CEO, Yuj Granola
The inception of Yuj Granola was inspired by a deeply personal journey. Born and raised in the Dominican Republic, Massiel's commitment to wholesome living emerged when her own son faced life-threatening health challenges. Witnessing the transformative power of healthier food options and a Yogic Lifestyle, Massiel was inspired to create Yuj Granola. The word Yuj means unity – signifying the brand’s approach to uniting our community through food and wellness.
Yuj Granola distinguishes itself by jumping off the shelves in retail stores while offering Yoga training to its retail partners and individual consumers across the United States.
What sets Yuj Granola apart is its commitment to providing a healthy alternative without compromising on taste while promoting values such as mindfulness, acceptance, non-judgment and unity among all people.
Yuj Granola invites consumers who prioritize health and wellness to join the movement towards mindful eating. Massiel Villanueva is available for interviews to share her inspiring journey and insights into the world of healthy nutrition.
Explore the Yuj Granola product line and learn more about their mission at www.yujgranola.com.
About Yuj Granola:
Yuj Granola is a leading provider of healthy granola, granola bites, and cereal based in Orlando, Florida. Founded by Massiel Villanueva, the brand is dedicated to promoting a healthier lifestyle through thoughtfully crafted, nutritious products. Yuj Granola is committed to revolutionizing the way we approach food, proving that indulgence and health can coexist seamlessly.
