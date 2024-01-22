Anniversary of Việt Nam-China diplomatic relations marked in Beijing

VIETNAM, January 22 -

BEIJING — The Vietnamese Embassy in China held a ceremony in Beijing on Monday to celebrate the 74th founding anniversary of Việt Nam-China diplomatic relations (January 18, 1950-2024).

The event was attended by Chinese Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Ma Zhaoxu, representatives of Chinese ministries, sectors, agencies, localities and businesses, experts, scholars and press agencies of both nations.

In his remarks, Vietnamese Ambassador Phạm Sao Mai highlighted the significance of the establishment of the diplomatic ties between the two countries, and reviewed their cooperation achievements over the past time.

The Việt Nam-China friendship, which was nurtured and fostered by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh and Mao Zedong as well as generations of the two countries’ leaders, has become a valuable asset of the two nations, he said, adding the two countries' people have stood shoulder by shoulder and supported each other in their cause of national liberation and the process of national construction and development.

Amidst complicated and unprecedented developments across the globe, the Việt Nam-China Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership has developed in a stable manner and recorded important progress thanks to the sound direction of high-level leaders of the two Parties and States as well as concerted efforts made by sectors and people of both sides, he said.

The Vietnamese diplomat recalled the recent state visit to Việt Nam by General Secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping, during which General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Central Committee Nguyễn Phú Trọng and the Chinese leader discussed and reached perceptions on continuing to deepen and elevate the Comprehensive Strategic Cooperative Partnership, building a Việt Nam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance for the happiness of the two nations' people and for peace and progress of the humankind.

Mai said that the stable Việt Nam-China relations have played an important role in the development in each country, contributing to peace, cooperation and development in the region and the world.

The Vietnamese Party, State and people always attach much importance to consolidating and bolstering the friendship and cooperation with the Chinese Party, State and people, and consider developing the ties with China as a top priority and a strategic choice in the country’s foreign policy, he stressed.

He suggested that both sides should continue enhancing the exchange of delegations at all levels, fully and effectively carry out the perceptions reached by the two Parties and nations, enhance political trust, promote cooperation in economy, trade, investment, tourism, and properly control and handle disagreements on the basis of respect for each other’s legitimate interests and in line with international law.

Participants at the event congratulated Việt Nam and China on the achievements they have attained over the past time. — VNS