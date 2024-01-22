EuroDry Ltd. To Participate at Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Series

ATHENS, Greece, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) the “Company” or “EuroDry”), an owner and operator of drybulk vessels and provider of seaborne transportation for drybulk cargoes, announced today that it will participate in Capital Link’s Corporate Presentation Webinar Series.



On Tuesday, January 23, 2024 at 10:00 am Eastern Standard Time and 4:00 pm Central European Time, its senior management team will go through a presentation on the company's current operations, business development, growth prospects and sector outlook.

You can register for the company presentation webinar below:

Date: Tuesday, January 23, 2024 Time: 10:00 AM Eastern Time and 4:00 PM Central European Time Speakers: Mr. Aristides Pittas, Chairman and CEO

Dr. Tasos Aslidis, Treasurer and CFO

LIVE Q&A SESSION – Submitting Questions

1-ON-1 MEETINGS

About EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. was formed on January 8, 2018 under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the drybulk fleet of Euroseas Ltd into a separate listed public company. EuroDry was spun-off from Euroseas Ltd on May 30, 2018; it trades on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the ticker EDRY. EuroDry operates in the dry cargo, drybulk shipping market. EuroDry's operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified affiliated ship management company and Eurobulk (Far East) Ltd. Inc., which are responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. EuroDry employs its vessels on spot and period charters and under pool agreements. The Company has a fleet of 13 vessels, including 5 Panamax drybulk carriers, 5 Ultramax drybulk carriers, 2 Kamsarmax drybulk carriers and 1 Supramax drybulk carrier. EuroDry’s 13 drybulk carriers have a total cargo capacity of 918,502 dwt.

