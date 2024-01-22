Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,503 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,930 in the last 365 days.

Multi-stakeholder workshop on the guideline on clinical investigation of medicinal products in the treatment of epileptic disorders , Online, 29 January 2024

The EMA is organising an online multi-stakeholder workshop on the revised guideline on clinical investigation of medicinal products in the treatment of epileptic disorders.

The guideline on clinical investigation of medicinal products in the treatment of epileptic disorders has been revised to bring together the current knowledge in seizures type and epilepsy. The new revised guideline (revision 3) is under public consultation until 30 January 2024.

The intention of the revised guideline is to provide general guidance on the development of medicinal products for the treatment of epileptic disorders, to support evidence generation, to enable appropriate methodology for the evaluation of medicinal product for the treatment of epileptic disorders and to further inform regulatory decision making.

As part of the on-going public consultation, the EMA workshop is an opportunity to bring together medicines regulators, healthcare professional, academia, industry and patients’ representatives to discuss clinical and scientific aspects of the development of medicinal products in the treatment of epileptic disorders, and to share the clinical knowledge and the science in the development of anti-seizure medications with the objective to allow an efficient and robust regulatory assessment.

The workshop will be structured with 3 sessions:

  • Session 1: Clinical development in epilepsy syndromes
  • Session 2: Clinical development in paediatric population and extrapolation between age groups
  • Session 3: Evidence needed to support extrapolation to monotherapy

You just read:

Multi-stakeholder workshop on the guideline on clinical investigation of medicinal products in the treatment of epileptic disorders , Online, 29 January 2024

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more