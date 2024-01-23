Richfield Winery Wins Multiple Awards in Largest Competition of American Wines
Michael Angelo's Winery wins the most awards for an Ohio winery.RICHFIELD, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest wine competition of North American wines presented twelve awards to Michael Angelo’s Winery including Best of Class for their 2022 Rosé. “We couldn't be more excited. Our Rosé and sparkling wines have been a top priority since day one,” said Michael Angelo’s Winemaker, Randy Roberts.
The San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition invited five dozen expert panelists who took a week to judge over 5,700 wines from nearly 1,000 North American wineries. Michael Angelo’s won the most awards for an Ohio winery.
“Having our home-grown Blanc de Blanc win a double gold in the biggest west coast wine competition made it extra special for me,” boasts Mike Ciocca, Founder of Michael Angelo’s Winery and Bakery, “I’m so grateful for all the hard work our wine making team has been doing from the fields to the cellar!”
Some additional awards from the competition include a Double Gold for their 2022 Estate Blanc de Blanc and Golds for their 2021 Sagebrush Cabernet Sauvignon and 2022 Riesling. Silver awards went to their 2022 Wild Flour Cabernet Sauvignon, 2022 Pinot Grigio, 2022 Pinot Noir, 2022 Sauvignon Blanc, 2022 Sparkling Moscato, and 2022 Sparkling Rosé. The 2021 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon and 2022 Sangiovese won Bronze.
ABOUT MICHAEL ANGELO’S WINERY & BAKERY
Michael Angelo's Winery produces a variety of award-winning wines using traditional winemaking techniques. They source grapes from regions in the United States recognized for their exceptional vineyards. A wide variety of amazing dishes accompany the fine wines making it a popular destination in Northeast Ohio. In addition to food, bakery and wine, Michael Angelo's Winery hosts private events including corporate functions, bridal showers, and other family celebrations. The winery is in Richfield, Ohio and opened on August 14, 2018. Their Bakery is in Broadview Heights, Ohio and has been open since October of 2000. It offers a wide selection of popular breads, delicious desserts, and famous specialty cakes. Both businesses are family owned and operated.
ABOUT THE 2024 SAN FRANCISCO CHRONICLE WINE COMPETITION
