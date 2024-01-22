America's Blood Centers and ADRP Release Updated U.S. Blood Donation Statistics and Public Messaging Guide

Shows the impact of the COVID pandemic on blood donation and need for younger, diverse donors

Washington, DC, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, DC – America’s Blood Centers (ABC), the national organization of community-based, independent blood centers that supply 60 percent of the nation’s blood supply, and ADRP: The Association for Blood Donor Professionals, today released the second edition of the U.S. Blood Donation Statistics and Public Messaging Guide. Developed in collaboration with industry experts and utilizing data from published research and credible public sources, the guide provides the latest look at America’s blood supply and the current state of blood donation and utilization.

The newly updated guide features over 40 verified statistics, including the latest data on the blood supply, donor demographics, and the impact of blood transfusions on patient populations. It highlights the COVID pandemic’s significant impact on the blood supply as school and workplace drives – the backbone of the nation’s blood supply – were suspended, as well as how donations from younger generations and diverse donors are critical to the long-term stability of the U.S. blood supply.

“The U.S. Blood Donation Statistics and Public Messaging Guide provides verified statistics and invaluable insights into the crucial role of blood donation in sustaining the nation's healthcare system. This new edition sheds light on the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the blood supply and the need for ongoing donations from younger and diverse populations to ensure the resilience of the nation's blood supply," said Kate Fry, CEO of America’s Blood Centers.

"With over 40 reliable statistics, compelling social media graphics, and customizable infographics, this guide serves as a powerful tool to empower blood centers, educators, and media to effectively convey the reality of blood donation today. The U.S. Blood Donation Statistics and Public Messaging Guide will help communicate the significance of donation and inspire increased engagement from donors of all backgrounds," said Theresa Pina, Interim President of ADRP.

Among the widely used statistics included in the guide are insights into the number of patients each donation can help, the percentage of the eligible U.S. population that donates blood annually, the frequency of blood transfusions in the U.S., and the average number of blood donations each day in the country. The U.S. Blood Donation Statistics and Public Messaging Guide also includes sample social media graphics and customizable infographics that highlight key statistics.

Founded in 1962, America’s Blood Centers is the national organization bringing together community-based, independent blood centers. Its member organizations operate more than 600 blood collection sites providing close to 60 percent of the U.S., and a quarter of the Canadian, blood supply. These blood centers serve more than 150 million people and provide blood products and services to more than 3,500 hospitals and healthcare facilities across North America. All ABC U.S. members are licensed and regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. For more information, visit www.AmericasBlood.org.

ADRP: The Association for Blood Donor Professionals provides educational opportunities, networking, and resources to more than 1,000 global members. It seeks to empower blood donor professionals by providing a forum for creativity, innovation, collaboration, and development as they make blood donation a priority in every community worldwide. For more information, visit www.ADRP.org.

