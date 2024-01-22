Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,925 in the last 365 days.

Southampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Indicts Three in Separate Drug Seizures at Deerfi...

Press Release

January 22, 2024

RICHMOND — Two inmates and one civilian visitor have been formally indicted by Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric A. Cooke for separate, drug-related incidents in 2023 at the Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) Deerfield Correctional Center.

The first incident occurred on August 12, when inmate Leopold T. Ashe received a visit from civilian Mary Margaret Marchio. After the visit, Ashe was searched and a surgical mask containing suspected drugs was found in Ashe’s possession. An investigation by the VADOC Drug Task Force discovered that Marchio and Ashe were allegedly conspiring to traffic drugs into the facility during their visit.

Ashe and Marchio are charged with the following:

  • Two counts of possession of unlawful controlled substances
  • Possession of Buprenorphine and Naloxone (Schedule III)
  • Delivery of drugs, firearms, explosives, etc., to prisoners or committed persons

The second incident occurred on Monday, September 18. Security staff employees searched the bedding area of inmate Djaun L. Brooks and discovered the following items:

  • Five bags containing green, plant-like material
  • 20 packaged pills
  • Suspected Buprenorphine
  • One bottle containing an unknown, clear liquid
  • An unknown, unwrapped pill

Brooks is charged with the following:

  • Three counts of possession of unlawful controlled substances
  • Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance

"I greatly appreciate the Southampton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for seeking and securing these indictments, and to the VADOC employees who work so diligently to promote safe and secure facilities, especially our superb investigative team." said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to monitor the intake of contraband into its facilities. If you have any information, you can call anonymously to 540-830-9280.

You just read:

Southampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Indicts Three in Separate Drug Seizures at Deerfi...

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more