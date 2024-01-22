Southampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Indicts Three in Separate Drug Seizures at Deerfi...

Press Release January 22, 2024

RICHMOND — Two inmates and one civilian visitor have been formally indicted by Southampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric A. Cooke for separate, drug-related incidents in 2023 at the Virginia Department of Corrections’ (VADOC) Deerfield Correctional Center.

The first incident occurred on August 12, when inmate Leopold T. Ashe received a visit from civilian Mary Margaret Marchio. After the visit, Ashe was searched and a surgical mask containing suspected drugs was found in Ashe’s possession. An investigation by the VADOC Drug Task Force discovered that Marchio and Ashe were allegedly conspiring to traffic drugs into the facility during their visit.

Ashe and Marchio are charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of unlawful controlled substances

Possession of Buprenorphine and Naloxone (Schedule III)

Delivery of drugs, firearms, explosives, etc., to prisoners or committed persons

The second incident occurred on Monday, September 18. Security staff employees searched the bedding area of inmate Djaun L. Brooks and discovered the following items:

Five bags containing green, plant-like material

20 packaged pills

Suspected Buprenorphine

One bottle containing an unknown, clear liquid

An unknown, unwrapped pill

Brooks is charged with the following:

Three counts of possession of unlawful controlled substances

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance

"I greatly appreciate the Southampton County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for seeking and securing these indictments, and to the VADOC employees who work so diligently to promote safe and secure facilities, especially our superb investigative team." said VADOC Director Chad Dotson.

The Virginia Department of Corrections continues to monitor the intake of contraband into its facilities. If you have any information, you can call anonymously to 540-830-9280.