Silver Nanoparticles Market Estimated to Reach US$ 5.64 Billion by 2030 Globally, at a CAGR of 18%, says CoherentMI

Silver nanoparticles are ultrafine particles of silver that have antimicrobial properties. They are used in biomedical materials, water treatment, photonic and electronic devices owing to their optical, electronic and antimicrobial properties.

Burlingame, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoherentMI published a report, titled, Silver Nanoparticles Market was valued at US$ 1.77 Billion in the year 2023 and is anticipated to reach US$ 5.64 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18% during forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:

The Silver Nanoparticles Market is driven by two major factors. Firstly, the growing demand for silver nanoparticles in the electronics industry is a key driver for market growth. Silver nanoparticles possess unique electrical and thermal conductivity properties, making them highly suitable for use in electronic devices such as sensors, conductive inks, and touchscreens. With the increasing adoption of wearable devices, smartphones, and smart gadgets, the demand for silver nanoparticles in the electronics sector is expected to witness significant growth.

Secondly, the healthcare sector is another major driver of the Silver Nanoparticles Market. Silver nanoparticles have excellent antimicrobial properties, making them highly effective against a wide range of bacteria and fungi. They are extensively used in wound dressings, medical devices, and disinfectants. With the growing focus on infection control and the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds, the demand for silver nanoparticles in the healthcare sector is expected to surge.

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Study Period 2023 - 2030 Base Year of Estimation 2022 CAGR 18.00% Largest Market North America Market Concentration High Major Players Cima NanoTech, Nanoshel, Novacentrix, BASF, Cline Scientific and Among Others Segments Covered By Product Type, By End-Use Industry, By Synthesis Method, By Application, By Geography Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Growth Drivers • Increasing use of silver nanoparticles in electronics and consumer products

• Continuous advancements in nanotechnology

• Growth of the healthcare industry

• Investments from governments and private institutions Restraints & Challenges • Toxicity Concerns

• High Costs

• Lack of unified regulations





Opportunities and Market Takeaways:

The silver nanoparticles market size is expected to witness a significant growth rate with a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period 2023-2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for silver nanoparticles in various industries for their unique properties and applications.





during the forecast period 2023-2030. This growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for silver nanoparticles in various industries for their unique properties and applications. Nano powder is expected to hold a dominant position in the silver nanoparticles market in terms of product type. Nano powder offers high surface area-to-volume ratio, making it suitable for a wide range of applications such as electronics, healthcare, and textiles. Its unique properties, including enhanced conductivity and antimicrobial properties, contribute to its dominance in the market.





Chemical reduction is expected to be the dominant synthesis method for silver nanoparticles. This method provides better control over the size, shape, and composition of nanoparticles, making it preferred in various industries. Additionally, chemical reduction offers cost-effectiveness and scalability, further driving its dominance in the market.

The antimicrobial and anti-bacterial application is expected to dominate the silver nanoparticles market. The unique properties of silver nanoparticles, such as their ability to inhibit the growth of microorganisms, make them ideal for use in healthcare settings, food packaging, and water treatment. The increasing awareness regarding hygiene and the need for antimicrobial solutions is driving the dominance of this application segment.





The electrical and electronics industry is expected to dominate the silver nanoparticles market in terms of end-use industry. Silver nanoparticles offer excellent electrical conductivity and can be used in various electronic devices, such as sensors, batteries, and conductive inks. The demand for electronic products and the need for advanced materials with enhanced electrical properties contribute to the dominance of this industry segment.





North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the silver nanoparticles market during the forecast period. The region has a well-established electronics industry, which drives the demand for silver nanoparticles. Additionally, the presence of key players and ongoing research and development activities further support the dominance of North America in the market.





Key Players: Cima NanoTech, Nanoshel, Novacentrix, BASF, Cline Scientific, Applied Nanotech, NanoComposix, Meliorum Technologies, Advanced Nano Products, Creative Diagnostics, Ames Goldsmith, Applied Nanotech Holdings, BBI Solutions, Nanocomposix, Tanaka Holdings, Cytodiagnostics, Nanopartz, Hongwu International Group, Hongwu New Material, and SkySpring Nanomaterials .





. The silver nanoparticles market is highly competitive, with the presence of several key players. These players focus on strategies such as product innovation, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market position. The increasing demand for silver nanoparticles in various applications provides significant growth opportunities for these players.



Market Trends:

Increasing research and development activities: The market is witnessing a rise in research and development activities aimed at exploring new applications of silver nanoparticles. Continuous advancements in nanotechnology are leading to the development of innovative products with enhanced properties and performance. Researchers are focusing on improving the synthesis methods and understanding the behavior of silver nanoparticles at the nanoscale level. These initiatives are expected to unlock new opportunities and drive market growth.

Growing environmental concerns: There is an increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly products across industries. Silver nanoparticles have been associated with potential environmental hazards due to their release during manufacturing and disposal. As a result, there is a growing trend towards the development of greener synthesis methods, as well as the use of alternative materials such as graphene and carbon nanotubes.

Recent Development:

In March 2022, BASF introduced HyGlo, a novel textile dispersion of silver nanoparticles with long-lasting antibacterial properties.





In January 2021, AquaShield is a water-based dispersion of silver nanoparticles that Nanoshel introduced for use as an antibacterial coating.



Read the complete market research report, "Silver Nanoparticles Market, By Product Type, By End-Use Industry, By Synthesis Method, By Application, By Geography, and other Segment Forecast 2023-2030", Published by CoherentMI.

In conclusion, the silver nanoparticles market is expected to witness substantial growth due to its unique properties and applications. The dominance of specific segments, such as product type, synthesis method, application, and end-use industry, along with the dominance of North America in the market, presents significant market opportunities. Key players in the market are actively working towards innovation and partnerships to leverage these opportunities and solidify their market presence.

Silver Nanoparticles Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Nano Powder Nano Suspension/Emulsion Nano Particles Nano Wires Nano Rods

By Synthesis Method Chemical Reduction Electrochemical Techniques Sol-Gel Process Microwave Synthesis Biological Synthesis Others

By Application Antimicrobial & Anti-Bacterial Conductive Inks & Coatings Textiles & Apparel Food & Agriculture Medical & Pharmaceuticals Optics Others (Catalysis etc.)

By End-Use Industry Electrical & Electronics Healthcare Food & Beverages Textiles Water Treatment Cosmetics Others (Automotive etc.)

By Region North America Europe Latin America Middle East Africa





Buy now this premium report @ https://www.coherentmi.com/industry-reports/silver-nanoparticles-market/buyNow

Top Questions Answered in this Report:

What factors are impeding the growth of the market for Silver Nanoparticles? What are the primary drivers fostering growth in the market for Silver Nanoparticles? Which segment stands out as the leading component in the Silver Nanoparticles Market? Who are the key players actively involved in the Silver Nanoparticles Market? Which region is poised to take the lead in the Silver Nanoparticles Market? What is the projected CAGR for the Silver Nanoparticles Market?

Find More Trending Reports Below:

Global Vein Illumination Devices Market is Segmented By Technology (Infrared radiation, Transillumination, Ultrasound, and Others), By Application (Intravenous access, Blood draw, Surgery, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Blood donation camps, Academic institutions, and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The report offers the value (in USD million) for the above-mentioned segments.

Global Skin Grafting Device Market is Segmented By Product Type (Dermal Substitutes, Acellular, Cellular Allogeneic, Cellular Autologous, Others), By Graft Thickness (Split-Thickness, Full-Thickness, Composite Grafts), By Application (Burns, Traumatic Wounds, Surgical Wounds, Chronic Wounds, Others), By End user (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The report offers the value (in USD million) for the above-mentioned segments.

Global Robotic Medical Imaging Market is Segmented By Product Type (MRI Systems, CT Scanners, X-ray Systems, Ultrasound Systems and Others), By Application (General Surgery, Urology, Gynecology, Orthopedics, Neurosurgery and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers/Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutes and Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa). The report offers the value (in USD billion) for the above-mentioned segments.

About Us:

At CoherentMI, we are a leading global market intelligence company dedicated to providing comprehensive insights, analysis, and strategic solutions to empower businesses and organizations worldwide. Moreover, CoherentMI is a subsidiary of Coherent Market Insights Pvt Ltd., which is a market intelligence and consulting organization that helps businesses in critical business decisions. With our cutting-edge technology and experienced team of industry experts, we deliver actionable intelligence that helps our clients make informed decisions and stay ahead in today's rapidly changing business landscape.

Mr. Shah Senior Client Partner – Business Development CoherentMI Phone: U.S.: +1-206-701-6702 U.K: +44-020-8133-4027 JAPAN: +81-50-5539-1737 INDIA: +91-848-285-0837 Email: sales@coherentmi.com Website: https://www.coherentmi.com