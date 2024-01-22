Managed Detection and Response Market to Surpass USD 14.6 Billion by 2030 | Empowering Businesses in the Digital Age

Managed Detection and Response market

The Managed Detection and Response market size was USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 14.6 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 23.5%

The Managed Detection and Response market size was USD 2.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to Reach USD 14.6 billion by 2030 and grow at a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.” — SNS Insider