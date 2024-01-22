Foreign Affairs Council of 22 January 2024

Indicative programme

All times are approximate and subject to change

Chair:

Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

From 07.45

Arrivals (live streaming)

+/- 07.45

Doorstep by Josep Borrell (live streaming)

09.00

Beginning of the Foreign Affairs Council

Adoption of the agenda

Approval of “A” items

– Non-legislative list

+/- 9.05

– Legislative list (public session)

+/- 9.10

Russian aggression against Ukraine

+/- 11.00

Situation in the Middle East

Any other business

At the end of the meeting (+/- 18.00) – Press conference in live streaming.

Arrangements for the press conference

The press conference will take place in a hybrid format: EU accredited journalists will be able to participate and in person at the Justus Lipsius building press room.

To attend the event remotely, please use this link to register and have the possibility to ask questions.

Those who already registered for previous press events of the Foreign Affairs Council do not need to do it again.

Deadline for registration: Monday, 22 January 2023, 17.00

Further instructions will be sent to all registered participants shortly after the deadline.