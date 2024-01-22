Foreign Affairs Council of 22 January 2024
Indicative programme
Chair:
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy
From 07.45
Arrivals (live streaming)
+/- 07.45
Doorstep by Josep Borrell (live streaming)
09.00
Beginning of the Foreign Affairs Council
Adoption of the agenda
Approval of “A” items
– Non-legislative list
+/- 9.05
– Legislative list (public session)
+/- 9.10
Russian aggression against Ukraine
+/- 11.00
Situation in the Middle East
Any other business
At the end of the meeting (+/- 18.00) – Press conference in live streaming.
