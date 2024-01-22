Sudan: Council adds six entities to EU sanctions list

The Council today adopted restrictive measures against six entities, in view of the gravity of the situation in Sudan, where fighting is ongoing between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and their respective affiliated militias.

The new listings – the first within the Sudan regime – include six entities responsible for supporting activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan.

Among the entities listed are two companies involved in the manufacture of weapons and vehicles for the SAF (Defense Industries System and SMT Engineering); the SAF-controlled Zadna International Company for Investment Limited and three companies involved in procuring military equipment for the RSF (Al Junaid Multi Activities Co Ltd, Tradive General Trading and GSK Advance Company Ltd).

The entities listed are subject to asset freezes. The provision of funds or economic resources, directly or indirectly, to them or for their benefit is prohibited.

On 27 November 2023, the High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy issued a statement on behalf of the EU, reiterating its strong condemnation of the continuous fighting between the SAF and the RSF and their respective affiliated militias. In this statement, he also deplored the dramatic escalation of violence and the irreparable cost to human life in Darfur and throughout the country, as well as violations of International Human Rights Law and International Humanitarian Law.

The EU remains deeply concerned about the humanitarian situation in Sudan and reaffirms its steadfast support for, and solidarity with, the Sudanese people.

The relevant legal acts have been published in the Official Journal of the European Union.

On 9 October 2023, the Council adopted Decision (CFSP) 2023/2135 concerning restrictive measures in view of activities undermining the stability and political transition of Sudan.