Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,924 in the last 365 days.

Forward look: 22 January – 4 February 2024

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Foreign Affairs Council, 22 January 2024

The January 2024 Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, along with other Current Affairs issues.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 23 January 2024

The Belgian presidency will give a presentation of its work programme in the field of agriculture and fisheries. The Council will also exchange views on trade-related agricultural issues, as well as on the strategic dialogue on the future of agriculture in Europe. Additionally, ministers will hold a first discussion on the proposal for a forest monitoring framework.

General Affairs Council, 29 January 2024

Ministers will discuss the ‘Defence of European Democracy’ package, hear a presentation on the Belgian presidency priorities and hold a country-specific discussion as part of the Council’s annual rule of law dialogue.

Special European Council, 1 February 2024

EU leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, including support for Ukraine.

Source European Council - Jan 22, 24

You just read:

Forward look: 22 January – 4 February 2024

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more