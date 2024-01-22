Forward look: 22 January – 4 February 2024

Overview of the main topics and events at the Council of EU and European Council for the coming fortnight.

Foreign Affairs Council, 22 January 2024

The January 2024 Foreign Affairs Council will discuss the Russian aggression against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, along with other Current Affairs issues.

Agriculture and Fisheries Council, 23 January 2024

The Belgian presidency will give a presentation of its work programme in the field of agriculture and fisheries. The Council will also exchange views on trade-related agricultural issues, as well as on the strategic dialogue on the future of agriculture in Europe. Additionally, ministers will hold a first discussion on the proposal for a forest monitoring framework.

General Affairs Council, 29 January 2024

Ministers will discuss the ‘Defence of European Democracy’ package, hear a presentation on the Belgian presidency priorities and hold a country-specific discussion as part of the Council’s annual rule of law dialogue.

Special European Council, 1 February 2024

EU leaders will meet in Brussels to discuss the revision of the Multiannual Financial Framework 2021-2027, including support for Ukraine.