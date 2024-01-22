SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Expensify, Inc. (EXFY) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Expensify, Inc. ("Expensify" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EXFY) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Expensify investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all those who purchased or otherwise acquired Expensify common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about November 11, 2021. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/expensify-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=64195&wire=3

EXFY investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the complaint, the offering documents issued by the Company in connection with its initial public offering (the "Offering Documents") made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Expensify’s revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds; (ii) as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents; (iii) accordingly, the Company’s post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated; and (iv) as a result, defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Expensify during the relevant time frame, you have until January 29, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com