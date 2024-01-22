TV Ad Alert: D.A. Candidate Nathan Hochman Launches First Broadcast TV Ad of Any D.A. Candidate in the Primary
‘Enough is Enough,’ Now Airing on All NetworksLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nathan Hochman, the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as Los Angeles County District Attorney, today began airing a new television ad campaign that exposes the impact of D.A. Gascon’s policies and highlights Hochman’s prosecutorial experience and his plan to restore public safety in Los Angeles County.
The ad “Enough is Enough” is the first salvo in a $1 million television advertising campaign that will appear on every broadcast television network in the Los Angeles media market.
Hochman is the first candidate to run television commercials in the 2024 District Attorney race.
Hochman is leading all challenger candidates in the most important milestones – polling and fundraising – and now is using his resources to share his message broadly with voters throughout Los Angeles County. The ad shows that Hochman has what it takes to take on Gascon and win.
“I am so grateful to those across the political spectrum from every corner of this county who have supported our campaign,” Hochman said. “I will use these resources to defeat George Gascon, eliminate pro-criminal policies contributing to an increase in crime, and restore public safety in the county I love.”
With more than 34 years of experience as a prosecutor, U.S. Assistant Attorney General, trial attorney and as President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, Hochman is favored to qualify for a runoff with Gascon in the March primary and then defeat the unpopular Gascon in a head-to-head matchup in the November general election by 15-20 percentage points.
About Nathan Hochman:
Nathan Hochman, a former federal prosecutor, Assistant U.S. Attorney General and President of the Los Angeles City Ethics Commission, is the leading candidate to replace George Gascon as District Attorney of Los Angeles County. He is an Independent (No Party Preference) candidate who believes politics has no place in the D.A.’s Office. For more information about Hochman and his campaign, please visit www.NathanHochman.com.
Stuart Pfeifer
LAG Strategy Corp
+1 310-415-6955
email us here
Nathan Hochman For LA County District Attorney "Enough is Enough"