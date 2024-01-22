Industry Experts Announce Paint Colors of the Year 2024
These paint color trends will inspire homeowners and interior designers alike when refreshing home interiors this year
Paint brands now focus on colors that promote inner peace, tranquility, and that bring joy”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every year globally renowned color expert, Pantone Color Institute, and interior paint brands define the colour trends that will influence the design world in home and interiors, fashion and retail. With that in mind, By Crescence founder, Crescencia Nga Che, takes a look at the top interior paint color trends for 2024, as predicted by industry experts.
— Crescencia Nga Che
The first paint trend for 2024 is blue shades. Blue paint colors of all hues and tones are making a comeback, as we see homeowners continuing to focus on their health and well-being post-pandemic channeled through meditative and serene blues. Sherwin-Williams Colour of the Year 2024, Upward, is a light, blissful soft blue with silver undertones that invites people to slow down, clear their mind, and reconnect with themselves. Stardew and Misty, both by Sherwin-Williams are other popular calming blues with soft gray undertones that are gaining homeowners’ attention at the moment.
We will also see the blue trend translated into more playful and vivid hues that promote positivity, inspiration, growth and a little bit of adventure. Benjamin Moore Colour of the Year 2024, Blue Nova, is a distinctive medium blue shade with a unique balance of warm and cool undertones that is evocative of such spirit. This can be a great colour for a feature wall or to create accents in a room.
The second paint color trend that is gaining momentum in 2024 is dark and moody shades. This trend focuses on dark, rich colors, from deep blacks, dark forest greens, to deep chocolate browns. Some interesting paint shades that embody this trend include Regent Green by Benjamin Moore, a deep pine green that verges on black, Bears Cracked Pepper from Sherwin-Williams, a deep almost black charcoal color that feels both dramatic and organic. Ironside by Dutch Boy, a deep olive that is grounding but also statement making, and Seal Skin by Sherwin-Williams, a deep brown with muted undertones, are two additional paint trends that encapsulate the dark and moody shades trend.
As the third paint trend for 2024, warm neutrals and soft pastels continue to remain prominent in home interiors. They add warmth and make a space feel brighter and larger. Glidden 2024 Color of the Year, Limitless, a warm creamy champagne shade in beige neutral, Honeybee from Benjamin Moore, a sweet and versatile soft yellow, and Eathen Jug by Sherwin-Williams, an earthy shade that lends itself well to optimistic layered spaces, are some of the prominent paint shades that epitomise the warm neutrals and soft pastels trend.
The fourth paint trend that is emerging is soft and radiant reds. The momentum around this gained ground when a few prestigious fashion brands started showcasing vibrant reds on runaways, as Pantone announced Peach Fuzz as its 2024 Color of the Year. This is a light and delicate shade that sits between orange and pink and autumnal shades. Paint brand Dulux Color of the Year 2024, Sweet Embrace, a soft blossom pink with hints of grey, draws inspiration from this trend. In the radiant reds trend are Benjamin Moore's paint color Topaz, a warm earthy terracotta color, and Teacup Rose, a pinky coral pastel that is quaint and cherry. Sherwin-Williams’ Pimon paint shade, a warm and sunny orangey peach, together with Fire Weed, a warm red with rusty undertones, are two more paint shades worth considering.
Rounding out these 2024 paint trends is the fifth trend, mindful modern. This trend is all about calming colors that promote restful restorative spaces by using soft, nuanced shades. As great alternatives to neutrals, Farrow & Ball 2024 clay tones such as Jitney, Stirabout, Oxford Stone, and Tanner's Brown, courtesy of their earthy, pale gray shades, will help create reassuring and balanced interiors. Canvas Tan by Sherwin-Williams and Balboa Mist by Benjamin Moore, with their soft gray tones, are great starting points for a home paint palette that includes other mindful colors like warm neutrals and timeless whites.
As we look towards the year ahead in the design world, these top interior paint colors for 2024 will hopefully inspire and elevate many living spaces.
