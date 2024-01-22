CybeReady Brings Inclusivity in Security Awareness to the Forefront at Convene: Clearwater 2024
EINPresswire.com/ -- CybeReady, a global leader in security awareness training, today announced its participation at Convene: Clearwater 2024 as a silver sponsor. Convene is a conference produced by the National Cybersecurity Alliance that took place January 17-18 this year. At the event, CybeReady's Head of Product, Michal Gil, led a pivotal presentation titled "Inclusivity in Security Awareness,” underscoring the importance of building an inclusive security culture in organizations.
Convene: Clearwater 2024 is a significant security conference and stands as a beacon for promoting a more secure, interconnected world. The Alliance's mission to advocate for safe technology use, educate on cybersecurity, and foster partnerships between governments and corporations aligns with the interests of attending IT security professionals.
At the conference, Ms. Gil presented the necessity of inclusivity in the realm of security awareness. The talk focused on how organizations, with their diverse workforces across ages, cultures, languages, and locations, can benefit from an inclusive approach to security. Gil highlighted the key aspects of inclusivity:
- Universal Need for Inclusivity: Emphasizing that inclusivity is not just a 'nice-to-have', but a crucial area of importance for every organization.
- What Inclusivity in Security Awareness Training entails - According to CybeReady, inclusivity includes adapting the training per new employees, different risk groups, locations, office vs. non-office employees, disabled or impaired employees, and different seniority levels - all have different cybersecurity needs and learning styles.
- Building a Diverse Security Culture: Understanding the unique needs and experiences of every individual in an organization, regardless of their background, role, or hierarchy.
- Impact of Inclusivity: Exploring how an inclusive approach leads to a more positive security culture, increases the effectiveness of security training, and aids in achieving compliance standards.
For attendees at this year’s event, Clearwater 2024 centered on the ever-evolving IT landscape, the growth of sensitive data, and the responsibility of organizations to defend against unauthorized access. CybeReady's presentation by Michal Gil focused on the company’s commitment to enhancing security awareness by ensuring all employees receive proper security training regularly to ensure a stronger culture of security throughout the organization.
About CybeReady
CybeReady offers the world’s most effective security training solution that evolves organizations from security awareness to cyber readiness with no IT effort. CybeReady’s solution engages more employees, more effectively, frequently, and easily. Infused with training expertise and powered by machine learning, CybeReady’s adaptive, easy-to-digest security training content program guarantees to reduce your high-risk employee group by 80%. CybeReady’s solution has been deployed by hundreds of enterprises worldwide, including Kion Group, Skoda Auto, NatWest, SodaStream, ING, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Avid Technology, and others, CybeReady is fully managed, making it the security awareness training solution with the lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) available today. Founded in 2015, CybeReady is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, with offices in Silicon Valley and Germany. For more information, please visit www.cybeready.com.
