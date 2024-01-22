New report finds up to 36 million pounds of vinyl chloride are transported across North American railways at any moment

For the first time ever, new report uncovers quantities and maps the route of vinyl chloride rail shipments by America’s largest producer, OxyVinyls

Our new analysis shows that OxyVinyls, the company shipping hazardous vinyl chloride by rail, for use by retailers like The Home Depot that sell PVC products, is putting many more communities at risk.” — Mike Schade, director of Mind the Store, a program of Toxic-Free Future