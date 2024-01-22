Global Aerospace is Reflecting on 100 Years of Helping the Aviation and Aerospace Industry Thrive

Flying Into Our Next 100 Years

Morris Plains, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You have likely seen the grainy footage of the Wright brothers achieving what many before had failed to accomplish: controlled, powered flight. Video of their successes and those of other early aviators make it clear that flying was a very risky endeavor at the time.

Had you been a spectator at Kill Devil Hills on December 17, 1903, you surely would have been on the edge of your seat as the Wright Flyer became airborne—albeit briefly. You may even have noticed Orville or Wilbur Wright, who both piloted flights that day, take a glance behind to marvel at the distance they had covered before turning back to steering the craft.

Just over a decade later, airplanes played a pivotal role in World War I, but they still featured low-powered engines and rudimentary navigation systems. Nevertheless, the British Aviation Insurance Group was formed following the war in 1924 to address the needs of the nascent air transport industry.

BAIG was “all in” on aviation long before the phrase became shorthand for exuberance! Chubb & Son and The Continental Corporation—two large, U.S.-based insurers—soon followed suit with equal enthusiasm and formed Associated Aviation Underwriters.

Various name changes and mergers took place through the decades until Global Aerospace was founded to unite the U.K. and U.S. entities just as the new millennium arrived.

Global’s Next 100 Years

As we embark on our second century of aviation insurance leadership, we are mimicking the Wright brothers—looking back at where we came from with great pride before looking ahead to the exciting future that awaits our industry.

The clothing and hairstyles may have changed from the early years, but there is an unseen characteristic that is a common denominator with our team members through the decades. Their passion for aviation and commitment to protecting pilots, flight crews, manufacturers and the entire “aviation family” has always been evident in their actions.

In celebrating our first 100 years, we are also keenly aware that we have been supported by many on the road to this truly remarkable milestone, and we offer our sincerest thanks to all our stakeholders, be it our clients, capital providers, producers and colleagues.

A century in and the story continues. We love what we do and care deeply for the safety and financial security of the stakeholders we protect. It was true when BAIG employees watched—with what had to be equal parts awe and anxiety—those early aircraft roar skyward. It is still true today as we witness companies turning their focus to emerging technologies and paving the way for advances that have the potential to benefit humanity in countless ways.

Where will Global Aerospace be in another 100 years? Only time will tell. But you can be sure our team will be looking back with the same combination of admiration and appreciation for their predecessors that we are experiencing today. As we do, we will also remain dedicated to earning the trust of aviation and aerospace stakeholders for the next 100 years.

