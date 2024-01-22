Georgia Resident Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Trafficking Fentanyl Following 2022 DUI Arrest by Florida Troopers in Columbia County

January 22, 2024

~Recovered Fentanyl was enough to kill over 14,000 people~

LAKE CITY, FLA.- On December 26, 2022, Florida Highway Patrol Troopers responded to reports of a black Chevy Trailblazer in the ditch on the side of the road in the area of Interstate 10 (I-10) East of Mile Marker 307 in Columbia County. Upon arrival, Troopers observed an unresponsive individual in the driver seat, later identified as Jeffrey Keith McLendon, 51, of Pelham, Georgia.

Following several failed attempts to elicit a response from McLendon by first responders, E.M.S. was requested by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. He was transported McLendon to the Lake City Medical Center by ambulance for treatment.

Troopers conducting inventory on the contents of the Trailblazer recovered several straws on the vehicle floorboard, a bag with white powder in it, and a container of cigars.

The white powder was identified as Fentanyl, weighing over 29 grams.

McLendon was charged with the following, and Troopers later transported McLendon to the Columbia County Jail, where he was booked.

Last week, on January 17, 2024, Jeffrey Keith McLendon was convicted on the above charges and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

