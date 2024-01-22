Portable Beach Product Creates Interlocking Walls Around Relaxation Areas to Block Out Rising Tides
Branden E. of Warrington, PA is the creator of the Wave Wall, a set of interlocking panels designed to form a temporary barrier around a beach area. The walls help prevent rising tides from forcing people to relocate while spending time at the beach, blocking off water access from ruining a relaxation area. The temporary barrier can be installed at any area in the sand to prevent tides from washing away toys, personal belongings, and more. The walls eliminate the need to retreat when the tide rises throughout the day.
The wall panels can be pushed or hammered into place using a rubber or plastic mallet. Additionally, the panels feature a corrugated shape for optimal strength, thicker at the top to prevent damage due to the mallet. The thicker construction distributes force across the width of the panel to increase durability. Users can transport the panels with ease and install them at a desired beach area to ‘block off’ their desired area throughout the day.
There is a wide and ever-growing market for products that offer convenience for people spending time at the beach. Beach anchors help anchor beach items like towels and toys securely to the sand, providing stability against wind and tides. Sand anchors for tents and canopies are also used—while primarily designed for tents and canopies, these anchors can also help stabilize other beach items. Despite these anchors being useful, there are few to very limited current products that offer a way to block off water from reaching a designated relaxation area in the sand. The Wave Wall innovates current beach products and the market to ensure rising tides will not interrupt a fun day at the beach. This product would be a significant enhancement to any manufacturer’s current product line to increase sales and profits.
Branden filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Wave Wall product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in the Wave Wall can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.
