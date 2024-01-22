WYDOT to host public meeting regarding Buffalo Main Street paving project

Buffalo, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be hosting a public meeting on Thursday, February 1, at 5:30 p.m., at the Johnson County Library – Twain Room to discuss the scope of work to be completed during the project. The public and business owners along Main Street are encouraged to attend.

This project will be let in April at which time a contractor will be chosen to complete the project which includes rehabilitating 3.34 miles of the I-25/I-90 BUS and US 16/87 (Main Street) route through downtown Buffalo . The project starts at the I-25 south Buffalo Interchange and continues north through the City of Buffalo to the I-90 North Buffalo Interchange.

The scope of the project includes resurfacing the existing roadway surface, upgrading ADA ramps and crosswalks, replacing isolated sidewalks and curb and gutter, performing minor repairs to the Clear Creek Bridge structure, replacing the culvert at Cemetery Creek, and upgrading the traffic signals at Hart Street.

In addition to the Main Street paving operations, Johnson County Road and Bridge will be utilizing county dollars to pave the North and South Bypass roads and address isolated repairs to soft spot settlement damage along that route.

Utilizing city dollars, The City of Buffalo plans to upgrade the water main from Hart Street to Fort Street and replace the sixty-six inch storm sewer between Trail and Holland Street. Additionally, The City will utilize Context Sensitive Amenities (CSA) funds to replace street lighting in the downtown area.