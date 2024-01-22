ClearCaptions Launches New Brand and Consumer-Centric Website To Better Serve the Hard of Hearing Senior Community

Easy-to-read, user-friendly design and enhanced digital experience revolutionize accessibility

ROSEVILLE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClearCaptions, a leader in providing near real-time phone captioning services for the hard of hearing at no cost to eligible individuals, unveils a major rebranding initiative highlighted by the launch of a newly redesigned website.



This strategic transformation underscores ClearCaptions’ dedication to changing lives, its unwavering commitment to innovation, and its adaptability in an ever-evolving market. This update marks much more than a mere aesthetic change; it's a significant leap forward, reflecting ClearCaptions’ intention to lead the industry, especially as they connect with the rapidly growing senior demographic.

The revamped website is more than just a digital space; it is a dynamic, interactive platform that truly embodies the company’s fresh identity. The website is optimized for potential new customers, hearing care professionals, and current customers, providing video enhancements and support tools to help users understand how to use the service. By simplifying the brand and logo – and pairing it with a vibrant, cool color palette – ClearCaptions has crafted a modern look and intuitive online experience that’s designed to engage and stimulate its senior audience.

This timely decision is a response to the growing influx of seniors in the market with the aging baby boomer population, and an acknowledgment of the necessity for accessible solutions. According to SeniorLiving.com, 10,000 boomers will reach retirement age every day from now until 2030, and the National Institute of Health notes that by then all boomers will be 65 years or older – which means one in five Americans will have reached retirement age. ClearCaptions is strategically positioned to effectively cater to this demographic's distinct needs.

“As we navigate through this exciting period of expansion, our dedication to our mission and core values remains unwavering,” said Robert Rae, CEO of ClearCaptions. “Our rebranding and new website reflect our commitment to the senior population. ClearCaptions is not just keeping up with the market trends; it is actively setting them.”

“The new website, with its consumer-centric design, is a cornerstone of this strategy to establish trust and educate our customers about our offerings,” added Anne Gowen, Vice President of Marketing. “It's designed to empower users, providing them with the necessary tools and resources for a seamless experience. Our new brand and website are foundational elements that enable us to resonate more deeply with our audience and provide a customer experience that's not just satisfactory, but extraordinary.”

ClearCaptions' journey is characterized by continual evolution, with a focus on enhancing the lives of their hard of hearing and senior customers. Their rebranding and website redesign are pivotal steps in this journey, positioning them to lead the way into a promising future.

About ClearCaptions

Established in 2011, ClearCaptions, LLC. is a Federal Communications Commission (FCC)-certified Internet Protocol Captioned Telephone Service Provider. The service provides near real-time transcriptions of spoken phone conversations into text captions, made visible to the user during an active call. Available on our specially designed home phones and via an app on mobile devices – iPhone® and iPad® – the service, which is funded through a federally managed program, is provided at no charge to qualified registered consumers through Title IV of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). To learn more about ClearCaptions and our captioning service, visit clearcaptions.com.

Contact:

Anne Gowen

Vice President of Marketing

marketing@clearcaptions.com