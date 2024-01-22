Readout of HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra’s Meeting with Canada’s Minister of Health

On January 12th, U.S. Secretary of Health Xavier Becerra spoke with Canadian Health Minister Mark Holland regarding the recent announcement on commercial drug importation from Canada by U.S. states. During the call, they agreed to continue to discuss mechanisms and strategize on finding solutions to combat increasing drug prices to ensure that both Americans and Canadians have access to an affordable and stable drug supply. Secretary Becerra and Minister Holland committed to keeping in close contact to ensure a mutually beneficial path forward.