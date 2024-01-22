Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 22-26, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Jan. 22-26, 2024

Monday, Jan. 22

11 a.m. Meet with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson

Location: Dallas, TX

3:45 p.m. Interview with The Strategerist Podcast

Location: George W. Bush Presidential Center, Dallas, TX

5 p.m. Speak at Engage Event at the Bush Institute

Location: George W. Bush Presidential Center, Dallas, TX

Tuesday, Jan. 23

No public meetings

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz

Location: Rampton Room

10 a.m. Speak at Foreign Driver License Reciprocity bill signing

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

10:45 a.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity

Location: Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. Speak at UAC 100 Year resolution signing

Location: Gold Room

2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, Jan. 25

9 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leadership

Location: House Rules Room

10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Food Bank ribbon cutting ceremony

Location: 1950 W. 855 South, Springville

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

1:45 p.m. Meet with emergency planning team

Location: Rampton Room

3 p.m. Meet with One Utah Rural Matters team

Location: Rampton Room

3:30 p.m. Meet with Tom Jacobson

Location: Governor’s Office

4 p.m. Meet with Speaker Schultz and President Adams

Location: Capitol

6:30 p.m. Host Honorary Colonels Banquet

Location: Kearns Mansion

Friday, Jan. 26

9 a.m. Meet with the Economic Development Corporation of Utah

Location: Goldman Sachs

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

1:15 p.m. Interview with filmmaker James Roberts

Location: Governor’s Office

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Jan. 22-26, 2024

Monday, Jan. 22

8:15 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Elections Team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

9:30 a.m. Speak at the Leadership Park City Day at the capitol

Location: Gold Room

10:15 a.m. Speak at the Washington City Government Day on the hill

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Meeting with the Uzbekistan United Nations delegation

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Return Utah Cohort luncheon

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 23

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders

Location: Rampton Room

10 a.m. Meeting with CEO of aPolitically.PINK Crystal Young

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with the Consul General of Canada

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m. High School Service Meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meeting with Mongolian Delegation

Location: Gold Room

Wednesday, Jan. 24

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Briefing with Special Agent Nold

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. UAC 100 Year Resolution Signing

Location: Gold Room

2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

Thursday, Jan. 25

1:45 p.m. Emergency plan meeting

Location: Rampton Room

4 p.m. Meet with Speaker Schultz and President Adams

Location: Capitol

Friday, Jan. 26

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

