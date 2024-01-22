Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,285 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,744 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 22-26, 2024

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Jan. 22-26, 2024 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 22

11 a.m.   Meet with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson 

Location: Dallas, TX 

3:45 p.m. Interview with The Strategerist Podcast 

Location: George W. Bush Presidential Center, Dallas, TX

5 p.m. Speak at Engage Event at the Bush Institute

Location: George W. Bush Presidential Center, Dallas, TX 

Tuesday, Jan. 23

No public meetings 

Wednesday, Jan. 24 

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room 

9:30 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz 

Location: Rampton Room 

10 a.m. Speak at Foreign Driver License Reciprocity bill signing

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA ACCESS

10:45 a.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:30 a.m. Speak at UAC 100 Year resolution signing

Location: Gold Room 

2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, Jan. 25

9 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leadership

Location: House Rules Room 

10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Food Bank ribbon cutting ceremony 

Location: 1950 W. 855 South, Springville

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1:45 p.m. Meet with emergency planning team 

Location: Rampton Room 

3 p.m. Meet with One Utah Rural Matters team 

Location: Rampton Room 

3:30 p.m. Meet with Tom Jacobson 

Location: Governor’s Office 

4 p.m. Meet with Speaker Schultz and President Adams

Location: Capitol

6:30 p.m. Host Honorary Colonels Banquet

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Friday, Jan. 26 

9 a.m. Meet with the Economic Development Corporation of Utah

Location: Goldman Sachs 

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

1:15 p.m. Interview with filmmaker James Roberts

Location: Governor’s Office 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Jan. 22-26, 2024 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 22

8:15 a.m. Staff meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Elections Team meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

9:30 a.m. Speak at the Leadership Park City Day at the capitol

Location: Gold Room

10:15 a.m. Speak at the Washington City Government Day on the hill

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Meeting with the Uzbekistan United Nations delegation

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

12 p.m. Return Utah Cohort luncheon

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 23

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders

Location: Rampton Room 

10 a.m.   Meeting with CEO of aPolitically.PINK Crystal Young

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with the Consul General of Canada

Location: Gold Room

1:30 p.m.  High School Service Meeting

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes

Location: Lt. Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meeting with Mongolian Delegation

Location: Gold Room

Wednesday, Jan. 24 

8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room 

9:30 a.m. Briefing with Special Agent Nold

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. UAC 100 Year Resolution Signing

Location: Gold Room 

2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, Jan. 25

1:45 p.m. Emergency plan meeting 

Location: Rampton Room 

4 p.m. Meet with Speaker Schultz and President Adams

Location: Capitol

Friday, Jan. 26 

9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room 

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 22-26, 2024

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more