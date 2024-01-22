Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 22-26, 2024
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 22-26, 2024
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 22
11 a.m. Meet with Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson
Location: Dallas, TX
3:45 p.m. Interview with The Strategerist Podcast
Location: George W. Bush Presidential Center, Dallas, TX
5 p.m. Speak at Engage Event at the Bush Institute
Location: George W. Bush Presidential Center, Dallas, TX
Tuesday, Jan. 23
No public meetings
Wednesday, Jan. 24
8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Meet with Senate President J. Stuart Adams and House Speaker Mike Schultz
Location: Rampton Room
10 a.m. Speak at Foreign Driver License Reciprocity bill signing
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA ACCESS
10:45 a.m. Employee of the Month photo opportunity
Location: Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Speak at UAC 100 Year resolution signing
Location: Gold Room
2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, Jan. 25
9 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leadership
Location: House Rules Room
10:30 a.m. Speak at Utah Food Bank ribbon cutting ceremony
Location: 1950 W. 855 South, Springville
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:45 p.m. Meet with emergency planning team
Location: Rampton Room
3 p.m. Meet with One Utah Rural Matters team
Location: Rampton Room
3:30 p.m. Meet with Tom Jacobson
Location: Governor’s Office
4 p.m. Meet with Speaker Schultz and President Adams
Location: Capitol
6:30 p.m. Host Honorary Colonels Banquet
Location: Kearns Mansion
Friday, Jan. 26
9 a.m. Meet with the Economic Development Corporation of Utah
Location: Goldman Sachs
9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
1:15 p.m. Interview with filmmaker James Roberts
Location: Governor’s Office
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 22-26, 2024
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 22
8:15 a.m. Staff meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Elections Team meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
9:30 a.m. Speak at the Leadership Park City Day at the capitol
Location: Gold Room
10:15 a.m. Speak at the Washington City Government Day on the hill
Location: Gold Room
11 a.m. Meeting with the Uzbekistan United Nations delegation
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
12 p.m. Return Utah Cohort luncheon
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Legislative update meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Jan. 23
8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate majority leaders
Location: Rampton Room
10 a.m. Meeting with CEO of aPolitically.PINK Crystal Young
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with the Consul General of Canada
Location: Gold Room
1:30 p.m. High School Service Meeting
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Monthly Update on the Tribes
Location: Lt. Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meeting with Mongolian Delegation
Location: Gold Room
Wednesday, Jan. 24
8:30 a.m. Meet with House and Senate minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Briefing with Special Agent Nold
Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. UAC 100 Year Resolution Signing
Location: Gold Room
2:45 p.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, Jan. 25
1:45 p.m. Emergency plan meeting
Location: Rampton Room
4 p.m. Meet with Speaker Schultz and President Adams
Location: Capitol
Friday, Jan. 26
9:45 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
