MDC invites anglers to learn the art of tying flies at several events in northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites anglers ages 13 and older to learn the art of fly-tying this winter.  Several beginner fly-tying courses will be held around northeastern Missouri. Available events are as follows:

-Feb. 3 from 9 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Mark Twain Lake M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center. Registration is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4se. The Mark Twain Lake M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center is located at 21629 Hwy J in Perry.

-Feb. 10 from 9 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center – Long Branch. Registration is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nX. The Army Corps of Engineers Visitor Center – Long Branch is located at 30174 Visitor Center Road in Macon.

-March 2 from 9 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Mark Twain Lake M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center. Registration is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4nB. The Mark Twain Lake M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center is located at 21629 Hwy J in Perry.

Fly-tying is a great way to customize a fishing lure to a specific type of fish or stream, and it is also a great way to get an added sense of accomplishment after catching a fish with a lure you made. These programs will teach beginners the basic patterns for fly-tying, and then participants will have the opportunity to try the skill themselves. Questions about these events can be sent to George Wisdom at George.wisdom@mdc.mo.gov.

