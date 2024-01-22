Vietnam always accompanies and supports Romanian investors: PM

VIETNAM, January 22 -

BUCHAREST– The Vietnamese Government always accompanies and supports foreign enterprises, including those from Romania, so that they can make long-term, effective and sustainable investment in Việt Nam in the spirit of “harmonising benefits and sharing risks”, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said on January 22.

PM Chính made the statement while attending the Việt Nam – Romania Business Forum co-organised by the Vietnamese Ministry of Planning and Investment, the Vietnamese Embassy in Romania and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania.

Highlighting the sound time-honoured Việt Nam – Romania relations over the past nearly 75 years, PM Chính said the friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries have been deepened in the areas of politics, diplomacy, trade, agriculture, industry, labour, tourism and education and training.

The leader laid stress on Việt Nam’s economic development strategy which is based on the three pillars of building a law-governed socialist state, a socialist democracy and a socialist-oriented market economy, adding the country pursues the goal of an independent, self-reliant economy that engages in the international integration in a deep, comprehensive, practical and effective way.

"Việt Nam never sacrifices social progress and equality, and the environment for pure economic growth," he said, adding that the country focused on three breakthrough strategies on institutions, human resources and infrastructure which would create favourable conditions for businesses to reduce input costs and improve competitive capacity, thus having effective, sustainable and long-term development in Việt Nam.

PM Chính said he and his Romanian counterpart Ion-Marcel Ciolacu had successful talks, during which the two government leaders reached consensus on measures to bolster investment and business cooperation, especially in the field of each other’s strength and demand, and promote the bridging role to help each other break into the regional markets.

Việt Nam prioritised investments in digital economy, green economy, circular economy and knowledge-based economy, with projects in the areas of high technologies, electronics, semiconductor, innovation, renewable energy, and infrastructure development, among others, he stressed.

He took this occasion to thank Romania for its positive role in the signing of the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement and being one of the first nations to ratify the EU-Việt Nam Investment Protection Agreement, and suggested enterprises of both sides capitalise on the deals to boost cooperation for development.

The PM recommended the two sides step up exchange and investment in the fields of Việt Nam’s demand and Romania’s strengths, such as mechanical engineering, specialised machinery, medical equipment and automobile manufacturing industry.

Describing geographical distance as a barrier to the two countries’ cooperation, PM Chính said that it could be addressed with the good implementation of digital transformation and e-commerce, and modern means of transport.

At the forum, participants were introduced to investment potential, climate and opportunities in Việt Nam and Romania. Businesses had the chance to get a deeper insight into the economic development strategies in each nation as well as their business procedures, infrastructure and human resources. VNA/VNS