BMV Expands Self-Service Kiosks in Cleveland Area

For Immediate Release: January 22, 2024

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) –Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will partner with Discount Drug Mart for an event to announce the expansion of kiosks in their stores.

The first kiosk was installed at a Discount Drug Mart location in Cleveland in March 2023. The new kiosk is now available at a Discount Drug Mart location in Lakewood (Cuyahoga County).

WHO:

Registrar Charlie Norman, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles

Discount Drug Mart, Steve Ferris

Lakewood Mayor Meghan George

WHAT:

Registrar Charlie Norman, Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, and Steve Ferris from Discount Drug Mart attend press event at Discount Drug Mart announcing Ohio BMV kiosk opening.

WHEN:

Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024

Noon – 1 p.m.

WHERE:

Discount Drug Mart

15412 Detroit Avenue

Lakewood, Ohio 44107

