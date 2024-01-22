BMV Expands Self-Service Kiosks in Cleveland Area
For Immediate Release: January 22, 2024
(CLEVELAND, Ohio) –Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) will partner with Discount Drug Mart for an event to announce the expansion of kiosks in their stores.
The first kiosk was installed at a Discount Drug Mart location in Cleveland in March 2023. The new kiosk is now available at a Discount Drug Mart location in Lakewood (Cuyahoga County).
WHO:
Registrar Charlie Norman, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles
Discount Drug Mart, Steve Ferris
Lakewood Mayor Meghan George
WHAT:
Registrar Charlie Norman, Lakewood Mayor Meghan George, and Steve Ferris from Discount Drug Mart attend press event at Discount Drug Mart announcing Ohio BMV kiosk opening.
WHEN:
Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2024
Noon – 1 p.m.
WHERE:
Discount Drug Mart
15412 Detroit Avenue
Lakewood, Ohio 44107
# # #