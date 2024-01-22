Burgum announces he won’t seek third term, highlights progress made during time as governor

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum today announced he will not seek a third term as governor, highlighting the progress made during his two terms in office, which will conclude Dec. 14, 2024.

“Serving as governor and first lady of the great state of North Dakota has been one of the most incredible and rewarding experiences of our lives. Kathryn and I are eternally grateful to the citizens of North Dakota for twice giving us this opportunity to serve the state we love so much,” Burgum said.

Burgum was elected to serve as North Dakota’s 33rd governor in November 2016 and took office Dec. 15, 2016. He was re-elected to a second term in November 2020.

“We’ve made incredible progress these past seven years, from record tax relief and historic investments in infrastructure, education and other priorities, to guiding our state through historic challenges including drought, flooding, the DAPL protests and a global pandemic. We’ve diversified our economy and grown our agriculture and energy industries, revitalized Main Streets and supported healthy, vibrant communities, reinvented government to be more efficient and effective, improved state-tribal relations and helped eliminate the shame and stigma of the disease of addiction while inspiring people to seek recovery,” Burgum said. “There’s never been a better time to live, work and raise a family in North Dakota. Our state is extremely well-positioned for the future thanks to the efforts of everyone on Team ND to empower people, improve lives and inspire success.”

