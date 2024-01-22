FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 22, 2024

Missouri Veterans Commission Awarded Federal Grant to Boost Nursing Pay, Retain and Recruit Critical Care Positions

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Veterans Commission (MVC) has been awarded a federal grant to help bolster employment at the state’s seven Veterans Homes. For the second year in a row, MVC has been awarded the Assistance for Hiring and Retaining Nurses at State Homes grant through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. The grant allows for a one-time differential of $780 to be paid to full-time registered nurses (RN), senior licensed practical nurses (Senior LPN), licensed practical nurses (LPN), senior support care assistants and support care assistants currently employed at Veterans Homes. The grant also allows the $780 differential to be paid to candidates hired into full-time RN, senior LPN, LPN, senior support care assistant, and support care assistant classifications between December 16, 2023, and July 1, 2024.

“We are very pleased to receive this grant that provides a significant one-time boost in pay for critical nursing positions for a second year,” said Missouri Veterans Commission Executive Director Col. (Ret.) Paul Kirchhoff. “These MVC team members provide direct care to the Veterans in our Homes on a daily basis. We are proud to be able to offer this grant and broaden its scope to offer it to more direct care positions and folks hired into these positions through July 1, 2024. Our MVC position openings are listed at mocareers.mo.gov/dps/mvc/apply.”

The Missouri Veterans Commission worked closely with the Missouri Office of Administration to seek approval for the differential and applied for the grant in September 2023. When MVC was awarded the grant in 2023) only senior support care assistants and support care assistants were eligible for the payment.

During fiscal year 2023, MVC had a 53% vacancy rate for support care assistants, 18% for senior support care assistants, 13% for LPNs, and 24% for RNs. MVC is hopeful the one-time differential provided by the federal grant will help continue to retain existing staff and help recruit new nursing staff to reduce shortages. In addition to the one-time differential, MVC offers a paid certified nursing assistant (CNA) training course. The training allows individuals interested in a healthcare career the opportunity to earn a paycheck while attaining their CNA certification at no cost. Individuals interested in employment with MVC can find opportunities at mocareers.mo.gov/dps/mvc/apply.

The Missouri Veterans Commission operates seven state Veterans Homes, five State Veterans Cemeteries, and the Veterans Services Program. The Commission is committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care for Veterans, seamlessly integrated with the Veteran community, emphasizing a culture of transparency and excellence. For more information about Missouri Veterans Commission programs, call 573-751-3779 or visit mvc.dps.mo.gov.

For more information, call 573-522-4228 or e-mail Aimee.Packard@mvc.dps.mo.gov