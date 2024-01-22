Scutari Announces Committee Assignments for 221st Legislature

New Committee Roster Includes Four New Chairs

Trenton – Senate President Nick Scutari announced committee assignmentstoday for the 221st Legislative Session, including four new committee chairs.

Senator Joe Cryan will be chairing the Senate Higher Education Committee, Senator Gordon Johnson will be chairing the Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee, Senator Joe Lagana will be chairing the Senate Labor Committee and Senator Andrew Zwicker will be chairing the Senate Oversight Committee. The other committee chairs will remain in place.

“We are fortunate to have such a talented group of Senators within the Democratic Caucus to assume the responsibilities of leading these committees. They possess the skills needed to address the issues of importance that impact the lives of the people of New Jersey,” said Senator Scutari (D-Union/Somerset). “I have the utmost confidence in our selections and I look forward to the progress they will achieve in the new legislative session.”

“I am excited to work in collaboration with fellow legislators, students, families and the education community as chair of the Higher Education Committee. I have long prioritized the need for cost effective results for New Jersey families and I believe higher education provides limitless opportunities for all of our children. I strongly believe that the most cost effective way to reduce the financial burden of college is to graduate quickly with a quality education and our institutions of higher learning have an obligation to help make that happen,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “In these difficult financial times, our colleges and universities have an obligation to work in concert with the public to ensure that critical taxpayer dollars are being properly expended. We have started having these conversations to help increase access, affordability and positive outcomes for New Jersey students and families and I look forward to expanding those partnerships even further.”

“I am honored to assume the role of chair of our Senate Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. As a veteran myself, I intimately understand the major issues facing our community and will work together with my colleagues to continue New Jersey’s strong tradition of supporting those who serve us all,” said Senator Johnson (D-Bergen). “I want to thank Senate President Scutari for putting his faith in my leadership as we embark upon this new legislative session.”

“I’m honored and humbled to be appointed as the new Chair of the Senate Labor Committee, and want to thank Senate President Scutari for showing confidence in me to execute these duties with my full commitment to the millions of hard-working New Jerseyans who seek to better their own lives as well as those of their family,” said Senator Lagana (D-Bergen). “I understand I have big shoes to fill, replacing outgoing Chair Fred Madden, but I am ready to get to work in tackling the new challenges ahead in an ever-changing labor market.”

“I am excited and honored to be appointed Chair of the Legislative Oversight Committee, and thank Senate President Scutari for this critical and challenging assignment,” said Senator Zwicker (D-Hunterdon/ Mercer/ Middlesex/ Somerset). “Though the committee’s work is varied, and wide-ranging, it comes down to the taxpayers and in fact all residents of New Jersey, who expect us to make sure all of our systems and administrative and legislative actions are effective and carried out fairly and lawfully. When we took our oaths, we swore to uphold the Constitution, and through the Oversight Committee, we have the duty make sure that oath and its responsibilities to it are realized without fear or favor.”

Click here to see the full committee assignments for the 2024-2025 Legislative Session.