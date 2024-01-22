Kingspan Adds New Profile to its QuadCore® KS Series Insulated Metal Panel Lineup

New KS Vektra™ comes with subtle v-grooves that add architectural flair to any project while delivering high thermal performance

DELAND, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kingspan Insulated Panels North America today announces the addition of KS Vektra™ to its line of QuadCore® KS Series insulated metal wall panels.



The new KS Vektra panel provides a unique aesthetic profile and can be customized with trimless ends and pre-formed corners to provide a clean, finished appearance. KS Vektra can seamlessly integrate with other KS Series panels, providing distinct architectural flair while delivering high thermal performance.

The KS Series panels are popular in commercial and industrial applications and come in a variety of profile options that fit the design of any building.

Kingspan’s KS Series panels have thicknesses that range from 2”-6” to meet performance needs depending on the application, while its KS range of interior panels are available in up to 8” thick. Both ranges of panels are also GREENGUARD Gold Certified, which screens for more than 360 volatile organic compounds (VOC) and total chemical emissions to ensure that products are not harmful to building occupants and do not adversely impact indoor environment quality (IEQ).

“Unique profile options – like the KS Vektra – add an elevated design element to any commercial building without having to sacrifice performance or energy efficiency,” said Karim Muri, Vice President, Marketing Services and Strategy Developments. “The KS Series features some of our top selling panels company wide, so it’s important our customers have options to fit the needs of any project.”

The KS Series comes with Kingspan’s proprietary QuadCore® Technology, the next generation of self-blended hybrid insulation core. Kingspan’s QuadCore Technology delivers R-values 11% better than high-quality PIR and up to 60% better than PUR.

For KS Vektra product and project photos, click here.

For more information on the KS Series, including KS Vektra, click here.

For more information on Kingspan Insulated Panels North America, visit kingspan.com/us.

About Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America

Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America is a business unit of Kingspan, a global company operating in more than 80 countries, with over 200 manufacturing facilities. Kingspan Insulated Panels – North America manufactures and markets three groups of products at its U.S., Canadian and Mexican facilities: insulated metal wall and roof panel systems for commercial/industrial construction; insulated architectural panel and façade systems for design-driven projects; and controlled environment panels for cold-storage and climate-controlled warehousing. In addition to its commitment to quality and innovation, the company is on the leading edge of the sustainability movement, offering best-of-class products produced in state-of-the-art facilities which apply a range of sustainability measures. To learn more visit www.kingspanpanels.us

Media Contact

Hannah Conley

Uproar PR for Kingspan Insulated Panels North America

hconley@uproarpr.com

321-236-0102