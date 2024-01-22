Georgia Homeschooling Community Presents the 2024 Flourish Black Family Homeschool Conference

Decatur, Georgia, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Georgia Black Home Educators Network (GBHEN) is thrilled to host the "2024 Flourish Black Family Homeschool Conference" a transformative event set to take place from January 24-26, 2024, at the New Life Church and Community Center in Decatur, GA.Thanks to the generous support of sponsors such as the Home School Legal Defense Association (HSLDA), the largest homeschool advocacy group in the United States.

The Flourish 2024: Black Family Homeschool Conference is a unique gathering designed to empower, energize, and encourage Black homeschooling families while highlighting a path for home education. The event addresses the concerns of underserved and under-resourced homeschooling families, with a focus on the Black community, by providing access to diverse education and parenting experts.

Keynote speaker Amber O’Neal Johnston (author of A Place to Belong: Celebrating Diversity and Kinship in the Home and Beyond) will share insights on celebrating cultural heritage and fostering inclusivity within homes and communities. There is also a Keynote Panel discussion exploring the transformative journey of a family-centric education, promoting generational healing, and cultivating holistic legacies in education, mental well-being, and physical health. Panelists include homeschool researchers, Dr. Cheryl Fields-Smith and Dr. Matthew Rankin, Nikki Hunter (author of Heal Over Time: Healing Through Love and Forgiveness), LaNissir James (HSLDA Black Outreach Coordinator), and moderated by Deanna Cauthen of the Elevate Podcast.

“The disparities in education are too great for Black families to ignore. We are very excited to empower, equip, encourage, and energize parents as they discover the beauty of home education,” said Nicole P. Doyle, co-founder of GBHEN.

Registration for the conference can be found at: https://www.georgiablackhomeeducators.org

About Georgia Black Home Educators Network (GBHEN)

GBHEN is a collaboration of homeschool organizations and nonprofits with a mission to empower Black families to realize the educational possibilities of homeschooling. The founding members are Nicole Doyle of DeKalb Christian Home Educators in Stone Mountain, GA, Andrea Hall of EPIC Homeschool Network in Austell, GA, and Michelle Shaw of Northeast Independent Preparatory Academy in Lilburn, GA. GBHEN has partnered with HSLDA, VELA Education Fund, yes. every kid., National School Choice Week, and over 30 home education advocates and experts to present practical supports for underserved, homeschooling communities and families.

