601 Pounds of Unused Medications Safely Discarded as Part of AG Yost’s 6th Drug Dropoff Day

(LIMA, Ohio) – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Drug Dropoff Day, held this past Saturday at the Allen County Fairgrounds, marked a resounding success, resulting in the collection and proper disposal of 601 pounds of unused or expired prescription medications and 36 gallons of sharp containers.

“Responsibly disposing of unused medication helps safeguard our communities from prescription-drug misuse,” Yost said. “Proper disposal is a crucial step to ensure that these medications don’t become a gateway to addiction.”

The combined efforts of the attorney general’s sixth Drug Dropoff Day have led to the safe disposal of more than 2,500 pounds of drugs since the program’s inception in July 2021.

The Allen County event was made possible through partnerships with the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Homeland Security and Emergency Management, WLIO television, and Ohio Sea Grant, a Great Lakes research program based at Ohio State University.

Allen County was chosen based on research conducted by Yost’s Scientific Committee on Opioid Prevention and Education (SCOPE), which revealed that Allen County experienced a 27% increase in overdoses from 2021 to 2022, making it a critical location for the initiative.

AG Yost’s collaboration with Ohio Sea Grant aims to highlight the potential threat of discarded drugs entering groundwater and lakes, rivers, and streams. Traces of pharmaceuticals have been detected in drinking water, and continuous exposure to low levels of these contaminants can have detrimental effects on aquatic life.

For those who missed the event, it is still possible to dispose of unwanted prescriptions by contacting local law enforcement. In the meantime, Ohioans are encouraged to follow safe storage guidelines to help maintain the safety and well-being of our communities.

