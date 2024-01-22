SS Innovations Launches Groundbreaking Inaugural Multi-Specialty Robotic Surgical Conference

SMRSC 2024 brings global medical experts and technological innovators together to explore the future of robotic surgery

13 Live, broadcasted surgeries were performed by distinguished multi-specialty surgeons, using the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System

Distinguished guests included the Honorable Governor of Haryana, Mr. Bandaru Dattatreya

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SS Innovations International, Inc. (the “Company” or “SS Innovations”) (OTC: SSII), a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies dedicated to making robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a global population, is proud to have presented the inaugural SS Innovations Multi-Specialty Robotic Surgical Conference (SMRSC), that was held at The Leela Ambience Hotel in Gurugram, Haryana, India on January 19 and 20, 2024. The meeting was highly attended with more than 600 visitors over the course of two days.

SMRSC 2024 was a transformative event that brought together global medical experts, technological innovators, and visionaries to explore the future of robotic surgery, with a specific focus on SS Innovations’ flagship surgical robotic system, the SSi Mantra. Panel discussions and scientific sessions featured distinguished national and international faculty that delved into the current and future landscape of robotic surgery globally, the integration of Artificial Intelligence in surgery, and the pursuit of sustainable tele-surgery.

An expert panel of multi-specialty surgeons from across India performed 13 live, broadcasted surgeries showcasing the SSi Mantra and its practical applications across various surgical specialties including cardiac, colorectal, urology, and general surgery, providing attendees with valuable, real-time insights.

SS Innovations Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Sudhir Srivastava, said, “I am delighted to have launched the first-ever SMRSC 2024 that was held in the beautiful Delhi National Capital Region. SMRSC 2024 was a productive and educational event that showcased the SSi Mantra, SS Innovations’ technologically advanced, affordable, and accessible surgical robotic system, and SSi Maya, our groundbreaking virtual and mixed reality development division that we anticipate will allow us to launch robotic programs using tele-proctoring and tele-surgery. We were excited to successfully demonstrate tele-surgery with no observable latency during the plenary session of the conference, from the stage to our SS Innovations headquarters a few kilometers away.”

“Our highly talented team in India has managed the design, manufacturing and assembly of the SSi Mantra system and we are extremely proud to be sharing this innovation with the world. Our goal with SMRSC this year is to inspire others to collaborate as we continue to advance the field of robotic surgery.”

The SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System is the first surgical robotic system to be made in India, and one of the only systems in the world to be distinctly cost-effective with broad-spectrum surgical applications including cardiac surgery. It has been granted regulatory approval in India, and Guatemala and is clinically validated in more than 40 different types of surgical procedures. More than 650 surgical procedures have been performed using the system to date. SS Innovations is currently seeking regulatory approvals in the United States and Europe that it anticipates receiving in 2024 and 2025.

The surgeries performed showcasing the SSi Mantra included a LIMA Takedown by Dr. Sudhir Srivastava at Medanta - The Medicity, Gurugram; a Robotic Atrial Septal Defect Repiar by Dr. Sathyaki Nambala at Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru; a Radical Prostatectomy by Dr. Sudhir K. Rawal at RGCI&RC, New Delhi; a Radical Nephrectomy and a Radical Cystectomy by Dr. Amitabh Singh and Dr. Aashish Khanna at RGCI&RC, New Delhi; a Radical Hysterectomy and CA Rectum Surgery by Dr. Somashekhar SP at Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru; Two TAPP Inguinal Hernia Repairs, a Rectal Prolapse Repair and an Incisional Hernia Repair by Dr. Magan Mehrotra at Apex Hospital, Moradabad; a Cholecystectomy by Dr. Ganesh Gorthi at Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad; and one Complex Cholecystectomy by Dr. Deep Goel at BLK Hospital, New Delhi.

SMRSC 2024 aims to foster collaboration, knowledge exchange, and innovation in the realm of robotic surgery by uniting thought leaders, practitioners, and industry experts. The conference endeavors to set the stage for the future of healthcare with the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System. For more information about SMRSC, please visit https://www.ssinnovations.com/SMRSC_2024/ .

About SS Innovations International, Inc.

SS Innovations International, Inc. (OTC: SSII) is a developer of innovative surgical robotic technologies with a vision to make the benefits of robotic surgery affordable and accessible to a larger part of the global population. SSII’s product range includes its proprietary “SSi Mantra” surgical robotic system, and “SSi Mudra”, its wide range of surgical instruments capable of supporting a variety of surgical procedures including robotic cardiac surgery. SSII’s business operations are headquartered in India and SSII has plans to expand the presence of its technologically advanced, user-friendly, and cost-effective surgical robotic solutions, globally. For more information, visit SSII’s website at ssinnovations.com or LinkedIn for updates.

About SSi Mantra

Supporting advanced, affordable, and accessible robotic surgery, the SSi Mantra Surgical Robotic System provides the capabilities for multi-specialty usage including cardiothoracic, head and neck, gynecology, urology, general surgery and more. With its modular arm configuration, 3D 4K vision open-console design and superior ergonomics, the system engages with the surgeon and surgical teams to improve safety and efficiency during procedures. The SSi Mantra system has received Indian Medical Device regulatory approval (CDSCO) and is clinically validated in India in more than 40 different types of surgical procedures. The company expects to seek regulatory approvals from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and CE Mark in Europe in 2024 and 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

