A New Children's Book Teaches Toddlers That No Matter What, They Can Always Keep 'Talking to Sissy'
written by Sharon Pago; illustrated by Maryana Kachmar; on sale January 22, 2024
Beautifully written and illustrated, 'Talking to Sissy' addresses a difficult topic in an age-appropriate and gentle way. Anyone needing to explain loss to a young child should share this book.”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Belle Isle Books of Richmond, Virginia, is pleased to announce the release of a new children’s picture book, 'Talking to Sissy,' written by Sharon Pago and illustrated by Maryana Kachmar.
— Sharon Lyon, educator and author of 'Fossil Woman'
Three-year-old Oakley loves his family—including his growing baby sister Koah Rae, who is still in his mother’s tummy. Every day, he talks to her, telling her about his life—his interests, their family, and especially his love for her. But when something goes wrong and Oakley learns the sister he so loves will not be coming home from the hospital, he decides to work through his feelings and maintain their connection in the best way he knows: by continuing to talk to her.
Featuring a gently Christian message of love and loss for children aged 4 to 8, 'Talking to Sissy' is scheduled for release on January 22, 2024.
'Every day, three-year-old Oakley talks to the baby girl in his mommy’s stomach. Before Sissy is even born, Oakley is a loving big brother. But when Sissy passes, Oakley learns to keep sharing his love with a baby sister who never comes home with him.'
About the Author
Sharon Pago has worked as a clinical social worker for more than twenty years. A mother of one and grandmother of three, Sharon loves being a “Shammy” to her grandchildren, and looks forward to writing additional children’s books based on her experiences with them. When she’s not working as a case manager for a major hospital system, spending time with her family, or writing, Sharon enjoys baking, shopping, and taking spontaneous road trips with her husband, Frantz. She currently lives with him in Virginia.
About the Illustrator
Maryana Kachmar was born in Lviv, Ukraine in 1983. She holds a Masters of Sacred Art from the National Academy of Arts in Lviv, and participates in the artistic group Zohrafos.
Maryana has worked as editor and artist for several Christian children’s magazines, including 'Angelyatko' and 'Flashlight'; and was chief artist and cofounder for the publishing company Country of Angels. Over the last ten years, she has illustrated more than 200 journals and 10 books, including numerous children’s books: 'ABC,' 'Miracle in the Woods,' 'Christmas,' and 'Poems for Boys and Girls.' Fond of singing and making puppets, Maryana is the mother of two cheerful and energetic boys who inspire her daily with new pictures!
Belle Isle Books, an imprint of Brandylane Publishers, Inc., is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
'Talking to Sissy' (paperback, 32 pages, $15.95) is available for purchase from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
