Mycoplasma Testing Market Spotlight: Driving Forces in Biopharmaceutical Quality Control | CAGR 11.7%

Mycoplasma Testing Market AMR

Allied Market Research added new research on Global Mycoplasma Testing Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030. The Mycoplasma Testing Market explores comprehensive study on various segments like size, share, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is based on primary and secondary data sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the key players involved in the study are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, ATCC, InvivoGen, Lonza, Norgen Biotek, Bionique Testing Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche.



Mycoplasma Testing Market Statistics: The Mycoplasma Testing Market was valued at $0.7 billion in 2022, and is estimated to reach $2.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% from 2023 to 2032.



Mycoplasma Testing Market Growth Drivers:

Stringent Regulatory Requirements: Regulatory authorities, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA), have established strict guidelines for the quality control of biopharmaceutical products. Mandatory mycoplasma testing is often required to ensure the safety and efficacy of these products, driving the market for mycoplasma testing.

Growing Cell Culture-based Research: Cell culture is widely used in research and biopharmaceutical production. Mycoplasma contamination in cell cultures can compromise experimental results and product integrity. The increasing adoption of cell culture techniques in research and production processes has contributed to the demand for mycoplasma testing.

Expansion of the Biotechnology Industry: The biotechnology sector, including areas like gene therapy, cell therapy, and personalized medicine, has been expanding rapidly. As these innovative fields continue to grow, the need for mycoplasma testing in the development and production of biotechnological products becomes more pronounced.

Technological Advancements in Testing Methods: Advances in mycoplasma testing methods, such as PCR (polymerase chain reaction), ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay), and rapid culture methods, have improved the sensitivity, specificity, and speed of testing. These technological advancements make mycoplasma testing more accessible and efficient for laboratories, further driving market growth.

Increasing Contract Manufacturing and Outsourcing: Many biopharmaceutical companies outsource manufacturing processes to contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs). As outsourcing becomes more common, both the primary manufacturers and CDMOs require stringent mycoplasma testing to ensure product quality and compliance with regulatory standards.



Abstracts of Mycoplasma Testing Market Segments and Sub-segments::

Mycoplasma Testing Market by Key Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Eurofins Scientific, ATCC, InvivoGen, Lonza, Norgen Biotek, Bionique Testing Laboratories, Charles River Laboratories, Bio-Rad Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche.

Mycoplasma Testing Market by Product: Instruments, Kits and Reagents, Services

Mycoplasma Testing Market by Technology: PCR, ELISA, Microbial Culture Techniques, Enzymatic Methods

Mycoplasma Testing Market by Application: Cell Line Testing, Virus Testing, End of Production Cells Testing, Others

Mycoplasma Testing Market by End User: Academic Research Institutes, Cell Banks, Contract Research Organizations, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Others



Table of Content

Chapter One: Industry Overview

Chapter Two: Major Segmentation Analysis

Chapter Three: Production Market Analysis

Chapter Four: Sales Market Analysis

Chapter Five: Consumption Market Analysis

Chapter Six: Production, Sales and Consumption Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Seven: Major Manufacturers Production and Sales Market Comparison Analysis

Chapter Eight: Competition Analysis by Players

Chapter Nine: Marketing Channel Analysis

Chapter Ten: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis

Chapter Eleven: Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter Twelve: Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers



