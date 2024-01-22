Shared Mobility Market Set to Reach USD 690.45 Billion, Propelled by a 17.3% CAGR by 2030
Shared Mobility Market Size & Segmentation By Service Model, By Vehicles, By Business Model, By Power Source, By Regions And Global Market Forecast 2023-2030
Shared mobility market is a rapidly growing sector driven by an increasing road traffic congestion, a scarcity of parking spots, and expensive gasoline prices.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shared Mobility Market size was valued at USD 192.64 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 690.45 Billion by 2030, and grow at a CAGR of 17.3% over the forecast period 2023-2030. In essence, the Shared Mobility Market is not just a transient trend but a dynamic force shaping the future of urban transportation on a global scale.
Market Scope:
As urbanization intensifies and traffic congestion worsens, shared mobility options such as ride-sharing, car-sharing, and bike-sharing are gaining prominence. The market's trajectory is not limited to traditional players alone; innovative startups are continually entering the space, introducing novel business models and disrupting the status quo. The integration of smart technologies, including mobile applications, GPS tracking, and data analytics, further enhances the efficiency and user experience within the shared mobility ecosystem.
Industry Analysis:
As urbanization accelerates and environmental concerns rise, shared mobility solutions have emerged as a sustainable and efficient alternative to individual vehicle ownership. The industry analysis reveals a landscape characterized by rapid technological advancements, with the integration of smartphone apps, GPS tracking, and connectivity playing pivotal roles in enhancing user experience. The market is witnessing a proliferation of diverse services, ranging from ride-hailing and bike-sharing to car-sharing and electric scooters. The competitive dynamics are influenced by both established players and nimble startups, fostering a culture of innovation and collaboration.
Segment Analysis:
The Ride-Hailing segment within the Shared Mobility Market is experiencing a paradigm shift, propelled by technological advancements and changing consumer preferences. As urbanization continues to accelerate, there is an increasing demand for efficient and convenient transportation solutions, driving the growth of ride-hailing services. The integration of smart technologies, such as artificial intelligence and predictive analytics, is reshaping the landscape, enhancing route optimization, and improving overall service quality.
On The Basis of Service Model
• Ride-Hailing
• Bike Sharing
• Ride Sharing
• Car Sharing
• Others
On The Basis of Vehicles
• Cars
• Two-Wheelers
• Others
On The Basis of Business Model
• P2P
• B2B
• B2C
On The Basis of Power Source
• Fuel Powered
• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
• Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
• Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
Regional Analysis:
The APAC region stands as a dynamic and transformative landscape in the Shared Mobility Market, showcasing a remarkable surge in adoption and innovation. As urbanization continues to reshape the demographics of major cities across the region, the demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions has intensified. The diverse economies within APAC, ranging from mature markets like Japan and South Korea to emerging powerhouses like India and China, contribute to the multifaceted nature of the shared mobility sector. Collaborative efforts between government initiatives, technology-driven startups, and traditional transportation players have given rise to a spectrum of shared mobility models, including ride-sharing, bike-sharing, and scooter-sharing services.
Key Takeaways:
• The increasing adoption of diverse shared mobility services, including ride-sharing, bike-sharing, and scooter-sharing, which collectively contribute to reducing traffic congestion and lowering carbon emissions.
• Another notable aspect is the integration of advanced technologies like GPS tracking, mobile apps, and data analytics, enhancing user experience and operational efficiency for service providers.
• The market's growth is also fueled by changing consumer preferences, with a rising inclination towards on-demand and flexible transportation solutions over traditional ownership models.
Recent Industry Development:
• Uber Technologies, a trailblazer in ride-sharing, has recently expanded its service offerings to include electric bike and scooter rentals, contributing to a more sustainable urban mobility ecosystem.
• Lyft, a formidable competitor, has been pioneering advancements in autonomous vehicle technology, emphasizing their commitment to the evolution of self-driving rideshare fleets.
• Didi Chuxing, a dominant force in the Asian market, has ventured into the realm of artificial intelligence, employing cutting-edge algorithms to optimize route planning and enhance overall service efficiency.
