Mullen Invoices and Delivers 130 Additional Class 1 EV Cargo Vans to Randy Marion Automotive Group for $4,372,550.00

To date, Mullen has invoiced RMA $7,736,150.00 for Class 1 cargo vans

BREA, Calif., Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces 130 additional Class 1 EV cargo vans have been delivered and invoiced for $4,372,550.00 to Randy Marion Automotive Group (“RMA” or “Randy Marion”).

To date, the Company has delivered 230 Mullen ONE, Class 1 cargo vans with a total invoiced amount of $7,736,150.00 as part of the initial 1,000 vehicle purchase order from RMA.

Randy Marion Automotive Group, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is one of the top commercial dealer groups in the U.S. Mullen ONE production is based out of Tunica, Mississippi, which is home to Mullen’s commercial vehicle assembly for both the Mullen ONE , Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE , Class 3 EV cab chassis truck.

“2024 has started strong and will be a solid year overall for our commercial EV efforts. The Mullen ONE is a great EV alternative for many of our customers and we continue to see strong demand and interest across the board,” said Brad Sigmon, fleet vice president at Randy Marion Automotive.

“The Mullen ONE is a versatile EV cargo van. We are continuing to scale production and deliveries to RMA,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

Mullen ONE, Class 1 Urban Delivery EV Cargo Van

The Mullen ONE is designed for last-mile delivery, with best-in-class cargo volume, payload and turning diameter to easily navigate through narrow urban streets and residential roads.

Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van highlights:

110-mile estimated range

4,881 lbs. GVWR

1,683 lbs. max payload

157-cubic-feet cargo volume

20-foot turning radius

View full vehicle specifications for the Mullen ONE here .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen’s EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of Electric Last Mile Solutions’ (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

