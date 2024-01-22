Podcast: The Role of Aviation Managers in Developing a Just Workplace Culture
Jan. 22, 2024
Recently, NBAA spoke with four business aviation young professionals about how important it has been for them to find jobs with employers with a just and welcoming organizational culture. Today’s podcast discusses why it’s important that aviation managers understand their role in creating a culture that values employees’ perspectives. “If you’re a leader in an organization, you should be having regular check-ins with your people,” said Scott Moore of Moore Life Leadership. “What’s going on in their lives? What challenges do they have? Where do they hope to be in one year, five years? What can you do to help enable that? And how do you communicate that to the employee to let them know that you are advocating on their behalf?”
In this episode of NBAA’s “Flight Plan,” host Rob Finfrock speaks with:
- Scott Moore, CAM, human leadership guru at Moore Life Leadership
- Jennifer Pickerel, vice president at Aviation Personnel International
- Andy Richards, chief operating officer for Duncan Aviation in Battle Creek, MI
