Island Insurance Group Unveils New Small Business Assessment Tool on their Website

Island Insurance Group Introduces Web-Based Small Business Insurance Assessment Feature

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Island Insurance Group, a recognized player in the insurance sector, is pleased to announce the introduction of a new feature on their website, islandinsurancegroup.com. This addition, known as the Small Business Assessment Tool, is designed to assist small businesses in identifying suitable insurance solutions.

This tool, intended to streamline the process of insurance selection, allows entrepreneurs to answer a series of questions about their business. Based on their responses, the tool suggests insurance options that match the specific needs of each business.

Key Features of the Small Business Assessment Tool:

User-Friendly Interface: Designed for ease of use, enabling business owners to input their information swiftly.

Customized Solutions: The tool offers insurance recommendations based on the individual responses of each user.

Efficient: Provides quick insurance options, reducing the need for extensive consultations.

Developed by Professionals: Created by experts knowledgeable in small business challenges.

"The Small Business Assessment Tool is part of our ongoing effort to support small businesses in making informed decisions about their insurance needs," said Samuel Bennett, Principal Agent, Island Insurance Group.

Island Insurance Group invites small business owners to visit islandinsurancegroup.com to try this new feature.

For more information, please contact:

Samuel Bennett
Principal Agent
Island Insurance Group
Phone: 866-820-7430 Ext 201
Email: sam@islandinsurancegroup.com
Website: islandinsurancegroup.com

About Island Insurance Group:
Island Insurance Group is an established insurance provider, committed to offering a variety of insurance products and services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive insurance solutions for individuals and businesses.





