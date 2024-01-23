The Citizen Science Lab Receives $5,000 Gift from Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh for New STEM Center in the Hill
Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh's generous gift to The Citizen Science Lab will increase STEM offerings for underserved youth within their communities.PITTSBURGH, PA, ALLEGHENY, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh selected The Citizen Science Lab (TCSL)-an award-winning STEM organization in Pittsburgh–to receive funding from their Give 100 campaign. This transformative contribution of $5,000 will be used towards TCSL’s Project Dream, a capital campaign to purchase and renovate the historic MLK Reading and Cultural Center on Herron Avenue into the MLK Center for Scientific Excellence.
The MLK Center for Scientific Excellence, an initiative of TCSL, is set to usher in a transformative period of STEM learning, innovation, and public involvement, both in Pittsburgh's Hill District and across the city. This significant contribution from Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh represents a significant community investment, edging TCSL nearer to their goal of creating a state-of-the-art, inclusive facility dedicated to fostering scientific curiosity in individuals of all ages.
Pastor Brian J. Edmonds, Senior Pastor of MCOP, shared that “the work of TCSL is inspiring a new generation of leaders and change agents. Dr. Samuel’s commitment to making a global impact that spans from the Hill District aligns with our vision and inspires our support. We are honored to sow seed into the good ground of TCSL, to co-labor with them, and to witness how their work empowers our communities, our city, and our world.”
The funds will be allocated towards the development of the state-of-the-art Jemison laboratory within the MLK Center for Scientific Excellence. The Jemison Lab–named in honor of groundbreaking engineer, physician, and former NASA astronaut, Dr. Mae Jemison–will continue to inspire BIPOC students of color to continue their journeys of scientific discovery.
“I am overjoyed to receive this donation from Macedonia Church of Pittsburgh,” Dr. Andre Samuel, President and CEO for The Citizen Science Lab shared. “This generous gift solidifies the community support for our mission of ensuring that the residents of the Hill District of all ages have access to the technology and scientific training to become leaders in STEM.”
About the Citizen Science Lab
Founded in 2015, The Citizen Science Lab is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that has become a city leader in providing interactive STEM programming for the residents of Pittsburgh. Located in the Hill District neighborhood and South Hills region, The Citizen Science Lab provides an accessible space to connect young people with opportunities to increase STEM knowledge, academic achievement, and self-confidence. It incorporates state-of-the-art laboratories that provide hands-on exposure to life science, biomedical, robotics, and biotechnology education for students, teachers, biomedical startups, and adults. The Citizen Science Lab has served over 5,000 students from communities including, but not limited to, the Hill District, Homewood, The North Side and Souths Hills. In addition, through our online programming, TCSL has worked with youth from across the nation including those from DC, Tennessee, Arizona, and California.
