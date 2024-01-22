Detecting the Mystery Dog Respiratory Epidemic: PetPace Smart Collar Emerges as a Potential Lifesaver
PetPace, leader in pet health monitoring, introduces a potential game-changer in early disease detection with its revolutionary Health 2.0 smart dog collar.
PetPace’s monitoring of critical biometrics enables the early detection of health problems. Other smart collars measure only a few vital signs, which are insufficient to determine a dog’s wellness.”BURLINGTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As the canine infectious respiratory disease complex (CIRDC) grips multiple states across the US, PetPace, the leader in pet health monitoring, introduces a potential game-changer in early disease detection with its revolutionary Health 2.0 smart dog collar. The ongoing surge in respiratory cases among dogs has raised concerns, with symptoms ranging from coughing and sneezing to severe pneumonia. PetPace's innovative AI algorithms, embedded in the Health 2.0 collar, offer a proactive solution to monitor vital signs and detect anomalies, potentially providing early warnings for developing a serious illness.
— Dr. Asaf Dagan, PetPace Chief Veterinarian
Experts suggest that the recent spike in respiratory cases may be linked to reduced exposure during the COVID years and lower vaccination rates. In response, PetPace’s Chief Veterinarian, Dr. Asaf Dagan, recommends close monitoring of canine vital signs and consulting veterinarians about preventive vaccines for common respiratory illnesses. Using the PetPace Health 2.0 collar provides an extra layer of protection, allowing pet owners to track vital signs such as temperature, pulse, respiration, activity, and heart rate variability (HRV), in addition to a wide range of biometrics, which can be an indication of larger health issues. The collar's AI-powered capabilities enable pet owners to detect changes indicative of illness, providing timely alerts for veterinary intervention and potentially saving lives.
Dr. Asaf Dagan, PetPace's Chief Veterinarian, emphasizes the significance of continuous monitoring in early disease detection. "PetPace’s continuous monitoring of critical biometrics enables the early detection of health problems. Other smart collars measure only a few vital signs, which are insufficient to accurately determine a dog’s overall wellness,” says Dr. Dagan. The patented technology, validated by leading research institutes, allows pet owners to track trends and changes, facilitating timely veterinary care.
PetPace's commitment to pet well-being is further evident in the Health 2.0 collar's features, including a pain indicator, health profile, wellness index, workout intensity assessment, and worldwide GPS location tracking. With millions of data points collected from thousands of dogs, PetPace's machine learning technology evolves intelligently, providing unparalleled insights into a pet's health and well-being.
For more information on how PetPace is safeguarding pets through scientifically-backed technology, visit https://www.petpace.com.
About PetPace
Our mission is to help pets live a good, long, and healthy life. PetPace is composed of veterinarians, IoT professionals, engineers, algorithms experts, data specialists, and pet owners who founded the company in 2012. We continue to perform thorough research with top universities and research institutes worldwide to constantly improve our wearable technology abilities – to continue protecting the lives of our pets.
Ross Bialowas
PetPace
+1 978-785-7223
email us here