SAVOYE and Innovecs Announce a Strategic Partnership to Contribute to the Evolution of the Supply Chain
Innovecs and SAVOYE partnered to strengthen Supply Chain execution.LONDON, UK, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovecs, a global digital transformation tech company, and SAVOYE, a designer and integrator of global logistics solutions (advanced technologies & advanced software), are delighted to announce the signing of their strategic partnership in the UK.
This partnership will combine Innovecs' experience in deploying Supply Chain software solutions with the intelligence of SAVOYE's modular WMS/TMS solution. Through this collaboration, Innovecs is able to integrate SAVOYE's ODATIO solution, strengthening its overall value proposition for its customers' Supply Chain execution.
“Today is a monumental milestone for the Innovecs Supply Chain Practice and marks a really important marker for us to achieve the goals and objectives we set in our strategy earlier this year. Personally, I have a lot of history with SAVOYE and I’m super excited and look forward to growing our relationship allowing us to scale our businesses together," said Eamonn McLarnon, VP Global Supply Chain Practice at Innovecs.
"SAVOYE is delighted to announce this partnership with Innovecs which fits perfectly with the profile of a partner able to offer quality supply chain solutions to its clients based on SAVOYE's ODATIO WMS/TMS software. The quality of the relationship with Eamonn and his teams allows us to propose a common offer on the UK market combining in an optimal way the respective expertise of Innovecs and SAVOYE," commented Hervé Aubert, Director of Strategic Partnerships, Knowledge Management at SAVOYE.
Both companies have focused efforts on bringing together the expertise and knowledge, creating a stronger, well-rounded team. This lays the groundwork for a lasting relationship that fosters a positive impact in the Supply Chain.
About SAVOYE:
SAVOYE is a global player in the design, manufacture and integration of automated machines and systems for intralogistics and supply chain software solutions, offering a complete range of solutions to meet the needs of logistics organisations, from the simplest to the most complex, serving SMEs and major accounts. Based in France with worldwide representation and coverage, SAVOYE has already equipped more than 700 warehouses in 40 countries around the world controlled by its WMS.
For more information, visit www.savoye.com.
About Innovecs:
Innovecs is a global digital transformation tech company with presence in the US, the UK, the EU, Latin America, Israel, Australia, and Ukraine. Specializing in software solutions, the Innovecs team has experience in Supply Chain, Healthtech, Software & Hightech, and Gaming. For the fifth year in a row, Innovecs is included in the Inc. 5000, the list of fastest-growing private companies in the US, and a ranking of the best global outsourcing companies.
For more information, visit www.innovecs.com.
