PSD2 and Open Banking Market Gain Momentum with Major Giants Token, Yapily, Basiq, Currensea
Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market 2024
HTF Market Intelligence consulting is uniquely positioned empower and inspire with research and consulting services to empower businesses with growth strategies, by offering services.”PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest research study released on the Global PSD2 and Open Banking Market by HTF MI Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2030. The PSD2 and Open Banking market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Key Players in This Report Include:
Token (United Kingdom), Direct ID (United Kingdom), Envestnet | Yodlee (United States), Salt Edge (Canada), Yapily (United Kingdom), Basiq (Australia), Cleo (United States), Currensea (United Kingdom), Tink (Sweden), Bud (United States)
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global PSD2 and Open Banking market to witness a CAGR of % during forecast period of 2024-2030. The market is segmented by Application (Commercial, Industrial) by Type (PSD2, Open Banking) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Definition:
PSD2 and Open Banking are two related regulatory initiatives that aim to promote competition, innovation, and security in the banking and financial services industry.PSD2 (Payment Services Directive 2) is a European Union directive that regulates payment services within the EU. It requires banks and other payment service providers to provide access to customer account information and payment initiation services to third-party providers, with the customer's explicit consent. This is known as "open banking" and it allows for the development of new financial services and products by fintech companies and other third-party providers.PSD2 and Open Banking are expected to drive innovation and competition within the financial services industry, as well as increase security and customer control over their financial data. However, there are concerns about data privacy and security, as well as potential challenges for banks and financial institutions in implementing the necessary technological changes to comply with the new regulations.
Major Highlights of the PSD2 and Open Banking Market Report Released by HTF MI:
Market Breakdown by Application (Commercial, Industrial) by Type (PSD2, Open Banking) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA)
Global PSD2 and Open Banking market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
Objectives of the Report:
• -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the PSD2 and Open Banking market by value and volume.
• -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the PSD2 and Open Banking market.
• -To showcase the development of the PSD2 and Open Banking market in different parts of the world.
• -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the PSD2 and Open Banking market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.
• -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the PSD2 and Open Banking market.
• -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the PSD2 and Open Banking market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.
Key questions answered:
• How feasible is PSD2 and Open Banking market for long-term investment?
• What are influencing factors driving the demand for PSD2 and Open Banking near future?
• What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global PSD2 and Open Banking market growth?
• What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?
