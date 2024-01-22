Former National Security Advisor General Michael Flynn Joins CBMJ Board of Directors and PATRIOT.TV

VENICE, FL, Jan. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ) is pleased to announce that Lieutenant General Michael Flynn (Ret.) has joined the Board of Directors of Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (CBMJ).

General Flynn served in the U.S. Army and spent 33+ years serving in the military to protect Americans from all enemies of freedom both foreign and domestic before being named as 24th National Security Advisor under President Donald J. Trump.

General Flynn comes with a wealth of experience with his background in global intelligence, international affairs and national security, which our team at PATRIOT.TV plans to leverage as we build a world class media platform for all Americans.

“We know we face a battle of narratives in a saturated information age with an abundance of choices and we will let our audiences decide. Our mission at PATRIOT.TV will therefore always seek to deliver the truth to our audiences, no matter the cost, in order for America to remain the greatest nation in the history of the world," stated General Flynn.

"General Michael Flynn is the leader of America's opposition to globalization and government tyranny. He works relentlessly to unite Americans behind the Founding Fathers' vision for our future. It would only make sense for him to take a leadership role in a broadcast outlet. Patriot.TV is committed to this vision,” stated Floyd Brown, Director of CBMJ and founder of Patriot.TV.

Mark Schaftlein CBMJ CEO stated: “It is a pleasure to welcome him to the team building this exciting company." General Michael Flynn is a true leader. His American values and Conservative credentials are the bedrock of his beliefs. Both Floyd and I are very proud to have a true patriot join the team. We are delighted to serve with General Flynn as we build the Patriot.TV platform welcoming Conservative and Independent voices to provide an outlet for Freedom of Speech.”

As part of the recently acquired assets from LTV Streaming, CBMJ recently acquired the platform Patriot.TV., a subscription based streaming service geared toward Conservative and Christian content. Patriot.TV offers a diverse range of programming which can be enjoyed by the entire family.

Patriot.TV will be presenting daily content from the CBMJ library. As an example, all the shows previously streamed on Liftable.TV have already been transitioned to Patriot.TV.

AMPNEWS.US and American Media Periscope shows will also join the platform.

About CBMJ: (CBMJ) Conservative Broadcast Media and Journalism is a media and web-based Patriot Company.

